Meet the star who still holds a 100% winning record on the WTA Tour in 2026

The WTA Tour has reached the part of the season where it feels like its slowly but surely grinding to a halt.

The hustle and bustle of the last 10 months is starting to take its toll on the players, which has been signified by the likes of Eva Lys and Clara Tauson ending their WTA Tour seasons early.

This part of the season always throws up surprises, which was on full display as Sonay Kartal played Maja Chwalinska in the finals of the Wuhan Open.

While players are often feeling the effects of the gruelling season at this point in the year, there is one player who still remarkably holds a 100% winning record.

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That belongs to 19-year-old Bulgarian Rositsa Dencheva, who has won all five of the matches she has played on the WTA Tour in the 2026 season.

Those came in September, as Dencheva made her first WTA Tour appearance of the season at the Antalya Open in Turkey.

The star defeated Adelina Lacinova and Miriana Tona in qualifying to earn a place in the main draw of the tournament, which was her first-ever appearance at a WTA Tour event.

From there, the rising Bulgarian star did not look back and she produced an extraordinary run to win the Challenger title.

Dencheva defeated the likes of Ipek Oz, Francesca Jones, Maria Lourdes Carle, Irene Burillo, and Alevtina Ibragimova to claim the WTA 125 title on the clay.

The teenager played out three three-set epics in Turkey to keep her 100% record alive and, as she has not played since at WTA Tour level, she still holds the perfect record heading into the end of the season.

Dencheva has been playing at W50 and W35 level in Bulgaria and the surrounding areas for the rest of 2026, but she has picked up some impressive results.

She has won two WTT events this season and reached a further final. She holds a 44-13 record across every level of tennis, so she proving herself below WTA Tour level as well.

There is every chance she could make the jump up to WTA Tour level in the near future, and she is certainly a player to watch in 2027.

She currently sits at world No 195 in the WTA Tour rankings, which is a career ranking high for the Bulgarian.

Should Dencheva stay around that ranking before the cutoff for the 2027 Australian Open, there is a chance she will be given the chance to enter the qualifying stages of the first Grand Slam event of the season.