Flavio Cobolli confirmed to team with Carlos Alcaraz at upcoming event

Flavio Cobolli enjoyed a major Grand Slam breakthrough as he reached his very first final at Roland Garros.

The Italian pushed Alexander Zverev to his limit on Philippe-Chatrier, but he lost the deciding fifth set to finish as a Grand Slam runner-up for the first time.

Cobolli returns to action at the Halle Open as he looks to make the adaptation from clay to grass ahead of Wimbledon, but he has just been confirmed to play a hardcourt tournament later this year.

The Italian, along with Alexander Bublik and Jakub Mensik, have signed up to play the Laver Cup later this year, which will be taking place at London’s O2 Arena.

Cobolli and Mensik will join the already announced Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev for Yannick Noah’s Team Europe as they look to avenge their loss in San Francisco last year.

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Bublik will join a Team World team which currently features Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Alex de Minaur for his first appearance at the tournament.

On paper, Team Europe look to have an advantage already, with two of this year’s Grand Slam champions – Alcaraz and Zverev – representing the continent.

Cobolli is set for his second appearance at the event after playing in San Francisco in 2025. The Italian played just one match last season, a singles defeat to Joao Fonseca, so he will be looking to pick up his very first Laver Cup victory.

He started last year’s event as the World No. 25 and he will very likely enter this year’s Laver Cup inside the top 10, so the Italian’s trajectory is clear over the last season.

Mensik also played his maiden Laver Cup tournament in 2025, and he fared slightly better than Cobolli, by picking up his very first victory in the tournament.

The rising Czech star defeated Alex Michelsen, before losing to de Minaur on the final day as Team World produced a brilliant shock against Team Europe.

The 2026 event will be the ninth edition of the Laver Cup since its inaugural edition in 2017. Team Europe currently hold the lead with five victories in the nine tournaments.

The likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal have all grace the Ryder Cup-style tournament throughout the years.

Zverev holds the record for the most victories in the tournament, having won 5 matches in his six appearances at the team event.

The event, which was set up by Federer and his agent Tony Godsick, has taken place in Prague, Chicago, Geneva, Boston, London, Vancouver, and Berlin.