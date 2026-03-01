Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe at the Mexican Open in Acapulco

Flavio Cobolli overcame Frances Tiafoe to claim the title at the 2026 Mexican Open, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did the duo collect in Acapulco?

In the championship match, world No 20 Cobolli prevailed 7-6(4), 6-4 against world No 28 Tiafoe in a hard-fought contest lasting two hours and 10 minutes.

Cobolli‘s triumph saw him lift his third ATP Tour title and second at ATP 500 level after he won the Hamburg Open in May last year.

It is the 23-year-old Italian’s first hard-court title after both of his previous titles came on clay.

What did Cobolli say after his victory?

In his post-match interview, Cobolli said: “When I was a kid, I was dreaming for this moment.

“For this kind of tournament, playing on the centre court with people cheering for me.

“I’m very proud, not only for me, but also for the people that work for me — my dad, my family, the rest of my team. They will help me a lot.

“I think I deserve it for how I work outside the court. After the losses, I work again on court and I just want to say that I’m very proud of myself.

“It was a great match today, I think it was the best of the tournament for me. I never won against [Frances] before today, so I’m very happy.”

Cobolli and Tiafoe’s Mexican Open prize money

Cobolli secured $461,835 in prize money for winning the Mexican Open, while Tiafoe left with $248,480 for his runner-up result.

Miomir Kecmanovic and Brandon Nakashima, who fell to Cobolli and Tiafoe in the semi-finals, each earned $132,425.

The four players who lost in the quarter-finals collected $67,655, with $36,115 earned by second round losers and $19,260 the sum claimed by those who fell in the first round.

Champion: $461,835

Runner-up: $248,480

Semi-finalists: $132,425

Quarter-finalists: $67,655

Round 2: $36,115

Round 1: $19,260

Cobolli and Tiafoe’s Mexican Open ranking points

Cobolli has collected 500 ATP ranking points for winning in Acapulco, which has lifted him five places to a projected new career-high ranking of 15th in the Live ATP Rankings.

Tiafoe’s runner-up run has earned him 330 ATP points, which has moved him up six spots to 22nd in the live rankings.

Losing semi-finalists earned 200 points, compared to 100 points for quarter-finalists, 50 points for losing in the second round and 0 points for an opening round exit.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

