Flavio Cobolli responds to claims he tried to hire Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach

Flavio Cobolli disappointing end to the season continued as he was dumped out of his opening round match at the Shanghai Masters against Adrian Mannarino.

Cobolli was beaten in three sets by the veteran Frenchman in what is yet another early exit for the Italian star.

The Italian is now on a four-match losing streak since being knocked out of the third round of the US Open in September by Alexander Blockx.

It’s been majorly damaging for Cobolli’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals at the end of the year, but the star has also made headlines for reasons away from the court in recent days.

Cobolli’s coach and father, Stefano Cobolli, recently told Italian media that he has been trying to get Juan Carlos Ferrero to coach his son.

“I have been trying for two years to get Ferrero to be Cobolli’s coach,” said Cobolli Sr. “However, he has told me no three or four times. But that’s no problem.”

Following his early exit in the Shanghai Masters, Cobolli was asked about the potential of him trying to work with the illustrious Spanish coach.

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“Yes, I knew it and I also said I’d ask him. I still have a hard time talking to him, I feel a bit intimidated,” said Cobolli when talking to the media in China.

“We knew it would be difficult, but we have an excellent relationship and it will stay that way. I wish him the best of luck if he really does start over with another player. Anyway, see you on the pitch.”

There has been much speculation about Ferrero’s next moves, with the Spanish coach opening up about potentially coaching either Rafael Jodar or Jannik Sinner in the 2027 season.

“I really like the progress he’s making and the hunger he shows,” said Ferrero about potentially coaching Jodar. “In every match, when you see him win, that feeling of victory… I’m really enjoying it; he’s improved and developed, and I’m sure next year will be important for him.”

About coaching Sinner, meanwhile, Ferrero has revealed that if he did coach the Italian it would not be to get revenge on Alcaraz, following their split in 2025.

“If one day I coach Jannik, I hope they understand and don’t take it as a betrayal of Carlos, which is certainly not my intention,” said Ferrero.

“What I can say for sure is that I’m not sure who I’m going to train with. I could fit in with Sinner, as well as with others, because of his personality and the way he is on the court, but I don’t know when that will be.”

One thing is certainly for sure, it looks as if Ferrero will return to the ATP Tour for the 2027 season.