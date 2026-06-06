Greg Rusedski believes that ‘now is the time’ for Alexander Zverev to win his maiden Grand Slam title, backing the German to overcome Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final.

Zverev booked his place in the championship match with a 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Czech star Jakub Mensik in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old appeared to be running on empty after an exhausting tournament campaign, allowing the world No 3 to take control for much of the contest.

Awaiting him in Sunday’s final is Italy’s Cobolli, who advanced after compatriot Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their semi-final due to illness.

The French Open final presents another opportunity for Zverev to finally capture the Grand Slam title that has so far eluded him. The German has previously finished runner-up at the 2020 US Open, 2024 French Open and 2025 Australian Open.

His defeat to Dominic Thiem in New York remains particularly painful, having led by two sets and a break before ultimately falling in five sets.

With world No 1 Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic having suffered shock exits, Zverev has emerged as the clear favourite for the title. Former US Open finalist Rusedski believes the 29-year-old can finally seize the moment – provided he handles the pressure of the occasion.

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“Well, I’m nothing but impressed with Zverev because remember how he was getting crunched in the finals by Jannik Sinner all year,” analysed the Brit on his Off Court with Greg podcast.

“You know, he grew and then also, let’s not forget the last Slam in Australia. He was the closest to beating Carlos Alcaraz, 5-3, serving for the match.

“You know, had he served it out we wouldn’t have talked about Carlos being on fire at the beginning, year 16-0 to start the season, holding all four majors.

“So he was this close to getting into another major final, but this is the big one now. He’s done his time. He lost his first one in New York. He’s been to French Open finals, one in Australia.

“I feel like he’s going to get the job done, and I’m so pleased for him because he’s stuck with it. He’s found a way. Tactically, the question for him is with Cobolli in the finals now, who got a walkover from Arnaldi because of the virus, all the pressure’s on Zverev, because this is his time.

“If he’s going to ever win a Slam, it’s going to be here today. How does he wake up on Sunday? How does he feel? Does he manage to relax into it?

“Because it’s quite interesting if you look at the head-to-head, it’s one apiece this year. Cobolli won in Munich, then Zverev won in Madrid.

‘But I feel like this Zverev has a lot of time three out of five sets and he’s going to get it done whether it’s four or five sets, but if he doesn’t get it done this time, oh my god. I wouldn’t want to be there, but I feel like he’s matured and this is his time.”

The final represents a significant opportunity for Zverev, who has repeatedly found himself knocking on the door of Grand Slam success without managing to step through it.

Rusedski also praised the German’s persistence and willingness to adapt despite years of near-misses at the four biggest events.

“You know, he’s so consistent,” continued Rusedski regarding Zverev.

“The problem is Alcaraz and Sinner. That was the problem for everybody and for him to be in the finals and also let’s not forget last year, he said, okay, I need to do something different.

“So he went down to the Rafael Nadal Academy to spend a little time there with Rafa and with Uncle Tony and just to get a few ideas in his brain of something a little bit different because he said look I’m struggling with the sport.

“You know, I’ve been so close. I’ve been the nearly man and every time he was supposed to be the number one. Everybody’s talking about Federer, Djokovic and Nadal hanging up the rackets and Alcaraz and Sinner taking over, but he’s stuck with it.

“He keeps knocking on the door. So for me, it’s just having that persistence, that perseverance and just keeping going. I’d love to see him win on Sunday, hold that French Open trophy, see all the emotion, everything he’s been through to get there and get the job done.”

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