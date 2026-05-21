Tim Henman has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning the upcoming French Open, insisting the Serb will ‘always back himself’ at Grand Slam tournaments despite doubts over his clay-court prospects.

Djokovic has endured a mixed 2026 season after stunning Jannik Sinner to reach the Australian Open final at the start of the year.

Following that run in Melbourne, the 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round of Indian Wells before losing to Jack Draper in three sets.

Shortly afterwards, Djokovic withdrew from tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid due to a lingering shoulder issue that had troubled him for several months, dating back to last year’s US Open.

The former world No 1 eventually returned at the Italian Open, though his comeback ended in disappointment with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Croatian youngster Dino Prizmic in his opening match.

While some expected Djokovic to play an additional event in the week before Roland Garros – as he did last season – the Serbian instead opted to continue resting ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam.

Djokovic currently sits on 24 major singles titles, level with Margaret Court for the all-time record, meaning another triumph would see him stand alone in tennis history.

His most recent Grand Slam success came at the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

“I don’t see it coming on clay,” Henman told TNT Sports when discussing the possibility of Djokovic claiming a 25th major title. The Serbian turns 39 on Friday.

“I think Djokovic no doubt has a chance at Wimbledon because the physical demands on grass are less than on clay.

“So, for me, at Djokovic’s age, for him to win seven best-of-five-set matches on clay at Roland Garros, I find that hard to believe.

“Whereas on grass, given his pedigree, and the fact there are fewer players comfortable on grass, I definitely would give him a shot at Wimbledon.

“He made the semi-finals last year. He was in the final of the Australian Open, so he’s always going to back himself.

“Is Roland Garros good preparation for Wimbledon? Maybe from a fitness and match-play point of view, but he knows his way around every surface and every tournament, so he’s not going to Roland Garros just to make up the numbers.

“He obviously believes he can have a deep run but, if I were going to bet on where he has the better chance, for me it’s Wimbledon.”

Last season, Djokovic reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon, losing to Sinner on both occasions.

This edition, the Serb will open up his campaign against big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, whilst Sinner lies in the other half of the draw.

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Sinner heads into the French Open on a 29-match winning streak after capturing all five Masters 1000 titles contested in 2026, including all three clay-court events – a feat last achieved by Rafael Nadal in 2010.

The Italian’s chances in Paris were further strengthened after world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

“If it’s Sinner against the field, and you give me the choice of Sinner or the other 127 players, I’ll take Sinner every day of the week,” Henman added.

“He’s playing that well and he’s that confident.

“I think the only thing that could stop him physically is injury or illness.

“In best-of-five-set matches, could somebody take a set off him? Yes. Could they win two? Probably unlikely. Could they win three? I just don’t see it.

“I haven’t seen such a clear favourite at the French Open since Rafa [Nadal].

“It would take a brave person to bet against him at Roland Garros.”

Nadal famously won the French Open 14 times and compiled a remarkable 112-4 record at the Paris major across his career.

The French Open takes place from May 24 to June 7.