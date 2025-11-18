Christopher Eubanks has hailed his “incredible ride” in tennis during an emotional retirement announcement on social media and he has rightly been showered with praise by several tennis stars.

Having won only three top-level matches in 2025, the former world No 29 has slipped to No 266 in the ATP Rankings with his last win on the ATP Tour coming at the Halle of Fame Open in July.

After failing to qualify for this year’s US Open, Eubanks instead spent time behind the microphone as a tennis analyst and also did some of the on-court interviews at the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

After the US Open, he featured on the ATP Challenger Tour and also played ATP Tour qualifier events, but wins were hard to come by and he has now confirmed the curtain has come down on his tennis career.

“If you had told this little boy from the Southside of Atlanta that he would’ve accomplished all that he did, he wouldn’t believe you,” he wrote.

“2 Time ACC Player of the Year? Yeah right. Wimbledon Quarter-finalist? No chance. An Olympian? Unfathomable. I was given opportunity to travel around the world and form incredible relationships all while fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional tennis.

“I can’t put into words how blessed I have been. Is this absolutely the end?! Tough to say for certain but if it is, WHOOPTY DOO!!! It’s been an incredible ride.”

Several American players, as well as some international stars, were on hand to congratulate Eubanks on his incredible career with two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff leading the list as she simply went with: “team 4 lifeeeeee.”

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys wrote: An amazing career to be proud of and lots of future opportunities to be excited for!!

Former US Open winner Sloane Stephens replied with “Proud of you! See you in the booth ❤️” and Taylor Townsend added “WHOOPY DOO MY PATNA PATNA! Proud of everything you have done and will do! You are a champ on and off the court! ❤️❤️”

Fellow stars Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur, Victoria Mboko, Alex Eala and Ben Shelton were also among those to pay tribute to the 29-year-old.

Although he made his ATP Tour debut at the age of 19 in 2015 before turning professional in 2017, Eubanks was a late bloomer as he only reached the top in his mid-20s after he made it to the quarter-final of Wimbledon 2023.

Ranked outside the top 100 at the start of that year, Eubanks rose to No 85 after reaching the quarter-final of the Miami Open in March and a few months later he won his maiden title on the grass at the Mallorca Open.

That set him up for his incredible run at Wimbledon when he beat 12th seed Cameron Norrie and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the last eight before losing in five sets against world No 3 Daniil Medvedev.

He hit No 29 in the rankings a few weeks later, but that was as high as he went as failed to replicate that success in the next two years, finishing with an 11–19 record in 2024 and 3-6 in 2025.