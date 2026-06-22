Marketa Vondrousova has been hit with a lengthy ban from tennis following her refusal to submit a sample during an out-of-competition test, but one of her fellow WTA players has come to her defence.

2023 Wimbledon winner Vondrousova has not competed since the Adelaide International in January and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) dropped a bombshell in April when it announced that she had been charged after she denied a doping control officer entry to her home to conduct the test.

The case went to a hearing and a tribunal has now found her guilty and handed down a long suspension as the starting point for a sanction when a player refuses a test is the same as if they had tested positive.

The 26-year-old Vondrousova, who peaked at No 6 in the WTA Rankings, will miss the next four years of action and her suspension will only end on 21 June 2030.

Fellow tennis star Eva Lys was one of the first to react as she offered her support to the Czech star, writing on social media: “This is COMPLETELY insane. Sending so much love to Marketa…”

Under international anti-doping regulations, players have to submit their whereabouts for an hour each day so that officials can conduct anti-doping tests.

An official arrived at her home in the Czech Republic last December to get a sample, but Vondrousova refused to allow the officer in stating she feared for her safety.

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Following the announcement, the 26-year-old posted a message on social media to give her side of events, writing: “It is very tough for me to talk about this, but I want to be transparent with you about my mental health.

“The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress.

“For a long time, I’ve been dealing with injury, constant pressure, and ongoing sleep issues that left me feeling exhausted and fragile.

“It slowly wore me down more than I probably realised at the time. And on top of that, years of hateful messages and threats have affected how safe I feel in my own space.

“When someone rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol – I reacted as a person who felt scared.

“In that moment, it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything. Experts confirmed I suffered an Acute Stress Reaction (F43.0) and Generalised Anxiety Disorder (F41.1).

“In that moment, fear clouded my judgement and I just could not process the situation rationally. After what happened to Petra [Kvitova], we don’t take strangers at our door lightly.”

Although her charge didn’t come with an automatic suspension, Vondrousova has not competed in recent months with the case going to a tribunal.

Vondrousova stated her case at the hearing, saying stress and poor mental health had affected her decision-making, in addition to concerns for her safety.

But the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered “no compelling justification” for the test refusal.

International Tennis Integrity Agency CEO, Karen Moorhouse said: “We understand that the testing process is uncomfortable, and acknowledge that it is an additional burden for players whose jobs already come with a high level of pressure and scrutiny, but it is essential to protect fair competition.

“Safety and welfare of players and our testers is really important to us. Our testers are well-trained, professional, and the gender of our testing witness always matches the player. They carry ID at all times, and players are able to verify their identity in other ways if they are ever unsure.”

She added: “Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport.

“The independent tribunal ultimately supported that principle. This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk.”

Vondrousova is free to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), but she is yet to make a statement following the announcement by the ITIA.