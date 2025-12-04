Marketa Vondrousova has voiced her unhappiness with one anti-doping officer’s behaviour after she was forced to provide a sample outside of her testing window.

Under the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), players on the International Registered Testing Pool (IRTP) must submit their whereabouts information on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) platform, ADAMS, in order to allow anti-doping officials to conduct no-advance-notice out-of-competition testing.

Those on the IRTP must provide whereabouts information for every day of the year and three non-compliances – filing failures or missed tests – in the space of 12 months could result in a ban.

2023 Wimbledon winner Vondrousova’s name appears on the list, meaning she has to make herself available for testing at least once a day with testers allowed to arrive without informing her.

And while the current world No 34 has no issues with being at home during her allocated slot every day, she is upset by the fact that an anti-doping official wanted to test her outside of declared time and, on top of that, the person was not respectful.

In an Instagram Story – in which she tagged the WTA, International Tennis Federation and WADA – the Czech wrote: “Every day, we are required to be home for one specific hour for doping control. I respect that rule – every single day. Tonight, however, a tester arrived at 8:15 pm and told me that my declared time doesn’t matter and that I must be tested right now.

“When I pointed out that it’s outside my testing window and a serious intrusion into my privacy, I was told: ‘This is the life of a professional athlete.’

“Is it normal for doping officers to sit in our living rooms at night waiting for us to pee? This is not about avoiding testing – it’s about respect. Respect for the rules that we follow, and for the personal life that we’re entitled to after a long day of training and competition. Rules should apply to everyone, even to those enforcing them.”