Former world No 1 confirms ‘exciting’ news after lengthy absence

Caroline Wozniacki has announced she is pregnant with her third child, but the former world No 1 has kept tight-lipped about her playing future.

2018 Australian Open winner Wozniacki confirmed the news on social media as she posted a picture of herself, her husband David Lee and their two children Olivia – who was holding ultrasound scans – and James.

The Dane captioned the post: “Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! ”

The announcement was welcomed by several of Wozniacki’s fellow pros with Karolina Pliskova writing “No wayyyyyyy unstoppable big congrats♥️” and Eugenie Bouchard stating “Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys ❤️”

Fellow Grand Slam winner and former world No 1 Angelique Kerber, who announced in February that she was expecting her second child, replied with emojis “❤️❤️❤️”.

Kerber hung up her racket for good after last year’s 2024 Paris Olympics and it remains to be seen if Wozniacki will join her good friend in retirement.

The Dane, of course, first retired after the 2020 Australian Open and in June 2021 she and 2015 NBA champion Lee became first-time parents as she gave birth to Olivia.

They welcomed James in October 2022 and in June the following year Wozniacki announced her return to professional tennis as she revealed she still had “goals”.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for, ” she wrote on social media.

“But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

She played several high-profile events in late 2023 and the following year as she eventually returned to the top 100 of the WTA Rankings in July 2024.

WTA News

Alex Eala fires ‘improving’ warning to WTA rivals as she reveals Rafael Nadal message

2025 WTA Stuttgart Entry List: All 4 of the world’s best players to participate

But she failed to hit the same heights she did before her retirement with her best Grand Slam results a couple of fourth-round appearances.

The 34-year-old has not played any competitive matches since the 2024 US Open.

Wozniacki had a direct entry into this year’s Australian Open, but withdrew from the Melbourne Park event and revealed: “When I started pre-season training I was struggling with my body a little bit.

“I have rheumatoid arthritis so it’s been an ongoing battle but I am hoping with a little break I will be back again soon.”

There has been no retirement announcement so she is officially just on maternity leave.

The Dane won 30 WTA Tour singles titles and earned $36,441,868 in prize money during her career.