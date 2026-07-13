Carlos Alcaraz arguably has the biggest forehand in tennis.

That is no mean feat for a player around the 6ft mark. Juan Martin del Potro had one of the fiercest forehands in the game but he stood at a towering 6ft 6in.

The fact that Alcaraz can outhit the vast majority of the ATP Tour, despite being on the smaller side for the average player, is quite something.

Not only does the seven-time major winner have generational power, but the Spaniard is also an excellent volleyer, with superb touch and feel. And perhaps his most signature shot, outside of his howitzer forehand, is his drop shot.

In 2024 and 2025, Jannik Sinner won four Grand Slams but lost seven of his nine meetings with Alcaraz, as the 23-year-old’s dazzling power and variety proved too much for the Italian.

More Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz News

‘Carlos Alcaraz’s injury is hell for tennis – we’ve lost some of our magic’

Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz told they are ‘not intimidating’ by former world No 1

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Alcaraz can push a player further and further back behind the baseline due to his punishing groundstrokes and then soften you up with a drop shot.

Now, former world No 1 Andy Roddick believes Sinner has taken a leaf out of the seven-time Grand Slam winner’s playbook following his second Wimbledon triumph on Sunday.

The American remarked how the 24-year-old’s own drop shot was used to devastating effect in his semi-final win over Novak Djokovic and final victory over Alexander Zverev.

For instance, when 6-4 up and 3-3 in the second set against Djokovic, Sinner hit a firm backhand up the middle of the court, the Serbian sliced it in response, backed up a couple of steps and then Sinner floated in a sumptuous drop shot.

And at break point down in the third set against Zverev, Sinner pushed his opponent deep behind the baseline, before feathering a drop shot over the net, leaving the 29-year-old completely stranded.

Roddick said on the latest episode of Served, “[It’s] just impressive all around, [he] can beat you in a number of different ways. All of a sudden, now we’re having to respect his drop shot.

“You’ve heard me go on about Carlos and setting the table for the drop shot. Sinner’s doing that. He’s done it on big points.

“He did pull the trigger on one against Novak [on] break point in the second set to go [a] set [and] a break [up]. [He] just kind of figures his way through things.”

Sinner spoke about bringing more variety to his game after his four set US Open final loss to Alcaraz – who is out with a wrist injury – last year. Since then, his serve has improved and the drop shot has come more and more to the fore.

It seems he has added another impressive string to his dangerous bow. In the past, many accused him of being robotic with his metronomic ball-striking. But if he adds more parts to his game, watch out, rest of the tour.

READ MORE: ‘Carlos Alcaraz’s injury is hell for tennis – we’ve lost some of our magic’