Pam Shriver believes that Emma Raducanu can win another Grand Slam title, even if the Brit has ‘fallen back’ after a series of poor results since the 2021 victory.

The American is a former women’s doubles world No 1 and has won each Grand Slam at least four times, including completing the ‘Calendar Slam’ – winning all four in the same year – in 1984.

Raducanu burst onto the elite tennis scene at the US Open in 2021 by winning the event as the world No 150.

As a result, she became the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The 18-year-old also made history by becoming the first British woman to win a singles Grand Slam in 44 years, and the first to do so in New York in 53 years.

“Well listen, if you can come out of qualifying and win ten straight matches in straight sets, I’m not going to say she can’t do it again,” analysed Shriver.

“Obviously in the last say three and a half years, four years she’s kind of fallen back into kind of like a solid player with some good results during the year.

“But if you just took her resume, take that US Open out, that one tournament out, you would probably say no she’s not going to win one.

“She might have some quarterfinals, semifinals, but when you know that somebody’s had the mindset to do it once you always think sure, they can do it again.”

However, despite the success, Raducanu has since failed to recapture the success.

It took until mid-2024 for the Brit to gain a win over a top-10 player and has not been successful in lifting another title at any level.

At the Grand Slams, Raducanu has yet to reach another quarter-final and has not been victorious in another match at the New York event.

However, 2025 has marked a small resurgence for the Brit, now ranked as the world No 33 after having been ranked world No 165 just 12 months ago.

At the Miami Open, Raducanu reached her maiden WTA 1000 quarter-final.

“And now she is here at 22 years old, kind of step by step getting better in her game figuring out how to, talking about someone who needs to figure out how to stay healthy it’s Raducanu,” added Shriver.

“I know a lot of people question all the turnover in her coaching team, but as you know she’s healthy and clear in her head how she wants to construct points, you know she can lean on a lot of different voices and seems to be able to do pretty well.

“And let’s hope…I mean women’s tennis would be so much better if Andreescu, if Raducanu, if Osaka and those are all past US Open winners, Osaka obviously a couple of Australian’s as well.

“But, we need these past major winners that should still be in their prime to be able to be a part of the conversation and then can you imagine what we would have on the women’s side, so that’s my hope for women’s tennis is that does happen.”

Raducanu is currently participating in the Canadian Open, winning her first-round match 6-2, 6-4 over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.