Jannik Sinner’s physical struggles – which reared their ugly head in his shock French Open exit – may also have a mental component.

That is according to former world No 1 Kim Clijsters, who is still somewhat baffled by the Italian’s second-round defeat at Roland Garros last month.

The four-time major winner rolled through the first two sets against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and established a 5-1 third-set lead – but then the wheels came off.

The 24-year-old, who was heavy favourite to win in Paris, then lost 18 points in a row as the Argentine went on to secure a dramatic comeback victory on Court Philippe Chatrier in five sets.

Sinner survived scorching temperatures and cramps to beat Eliot Spizzirri at this year’s Australian Open, as a break from the extreme heat saved him.

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But there was no repeat at Roland Garros and following his loss to Cerundolo, Sinner denied heat had been a factor.

“Woke up, didn’t feel very well and tried to keep the points very short. Also in the beginning I was hitting very clean, very good, and then I kind of hit the wall,” he said.

According to Italian media, Sinner has recently had a series of tests at a hospital in Turin, amid speculation he is trying to solve this ongoing issue.

Now, tennis journalist Blair Henley has spoken with Clijsters about this troubling matter, suggesting there is an “anxiety factor” as well.

Henley said on the latest episode of Love All, “What was most perplexing to me is he was this close to the finish line.

“That is what made me feel that there is perhaps an anxiety factor here. When he feels heat or a physiological response coming on, there is a psychological aspect to it.”

Clijsters replied, “I feel the exact same way. It was very confusing. You saw him grab his left upper leg, his butt cheek, is he cramping? Did he have a muscle tear? Is it injury-related? We don’t know and are basically just guessing.

“The anxiety factor is on top of where I think it went. To finish the match and not hand over the win shows the respect that he has. 99 out of 100 players would have walked off after they lost that [third] set, probably. Interesting to see. He is getting a lot of things checked.”

She added, “The mental side will play a big factor too in this situation.”

They offered a more sympathetic view on Sinner’s physical struggles but eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi delivered a much more withering assessment.

Despite the American working with Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, for the latter stages of his career, Agassi tore into the 6ft 3in player’s physical conditioning during the French Open.

He said on TNT Sports US, “To go from him playing five-and-a-half hours last year in the finals and then having the heat tap him out in an hour and 45, there’s a difference between being fit and being prepared.

“I have to point at a flaw in that kind of preparation because there’s something you can do about that.”

This will certainly be the big talking point for Sinner as he tries to defend his Wimbledon title in the coming weeks.

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