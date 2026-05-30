Heading into his third-round clash at the French Open with rising star Joao Fonseca, Novak Djokovic had played a grand total of 12 matches in 2026.

The 39-year-old is quite literally a part-time player on the ATP Tour these days. Other than a remarkable run to the Australian Open final in January, Djokovic has barely played in the first half of the year.

After losing his first match in Rome to 20-year-old Dino Prizmic, the Serbian hadn’t played on clay prior to the French Open.

The 24-time major winner dusted off the cobwebs in his first round win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, looked more like his usual self against Valentin Royer, and for a couple of hours, Djokovic was handling the teenage Brazilian phenomenon in Paris.

And then Fonseca put in a coming-of-age performance to come from two sets down to beat arguably the greatest player of all time. The 19-year-old became the first teenager to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam. And more impressively, the youngster became just the second man (after Jurgen Melzer in 2010) to beat the Serb from two sets down in this format.

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Djokovic will be 40 the next time Roland Garros rolls round. Although he has said he harbours desires to play at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the veteran admitted he “didn’t know” if he would back at the French Open next year.

But according to former world No 1 Andy Roddick, there were plenty of positives to take from Djokovic’s display, despite surrendering a two-set cushion over Fonseca.

He pointed out that Djokovic’s first serve percentage was at 71%, he hit 70 winners and just 39 unforced errors. Fonseca, on the other hand, chalked up 68 winners and 47 unforced errors.

And just because Djokovic is not getting any younger, Roddick was quick to hit out at any lazy narratives.

Speaking on Served, the American said, “It’s as well as I’ve seen Novak play and he’s played a lot of good stuff. It’s just a great match. Novak did zero to beat himself.

“And I know that the laziest of narratives is going to be young guy beats the guy who’s fading. And listen, you have to fade, time is undefeated. But this match didn’t feel like it. I know Novak was a little tired, but 70 winners, 39 unforced errors, 71% first serves. Novak played well, Fonseca beat him in the moment.”

While Djokovic certainly missed an opportunity to claim Grand Slam number 25, off the back of Jannik Sinner losing in round two and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz not playing due to injury, there is reason to be cheerful heading into Wimbledon.

He has won at SW19 on seven occasions and is much more likely to have a deep run on the grass than he is on the clay of Paris, where physicality often rules supreme. Defending champion Sinner will be favourite to win Wimbledon but Roddick is not writing off Djokovic any time soon.

The former US Open champion added, “He hasn’t played tennis. Like his body hasn’t been stressed like this since January. That’s an eternity, especially when you’re almost 40 years old. So the body surviving, playing the level that he played, I thought he played great.

“Like weirdly, he probably feels better about Wimbledon after this tournament (French Open) than maybe going into it. I think there’s less question marks. And if Carlos isn’t in at Wimbledon… it still starts with Jannik, but he’s (Djokovic) on the shortlist for sure.”

GO FURTHER: Tim Henman puts Joao Fonseca’s win over Novak Djokovic in perspective