Lindsay Davenport believes that Joao Fonseca has ‘struggled’ with his return in 2025, despite a ‘remarkable’ season of results.

The young Brazilian has entered the world’s top 50, having been ranked out of the world’s top 650 just 17 months ago.

In February, he became the seventh youngest ATP title winner by lifting the trophy at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires.

A few weeks prior, Fonseca collected his first top-10 victory by defeating Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open.

Since then, the 18-year-old has had mixed results, winning an ATP Challenger in Phoenix, but then going on a three-match losing streak.

Davenport, a former world No 1, sought to analyse the area of Fonseca’s game which could be improved the most.

“Obviously it’s been a remarkable year for Fonseca but his expectations are much higher than going out in the first round,” stated the American, whilst speaking on the Tennis Channel Live podcast.

“He really struggled with his return in the match. Yes, Schoolkate served well but there was no real problem-solving for Fonseca in that category.

“[He] just wasn’t able to get the rally in to start the point when he was receiving.

“He now has two weeks until his next match, or about 12 days or so. So, it’ll be interesting to see [if] he goes and does a training block in south Florida. Maybe he goes back to Brazil for a little bit.

“You’ve got to be able to manage an 18, almost 19-year-old’s mental game as well, and this has been a lot this year maybe.”

As Daveport commented, Fonseca – most recently – lost to world No 103 Tristan Schoolkate, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the first-round of the Canadian Masters.

Prior to the tournament, the Brazilian reached the third round of Wimbledon.

Jon Wertheim, a fellow Tennis Chanel contributor, also weighed in on Fonseca’s lack of consistent results, despite the hype.

“Note that 6-7 record since Miami, I mean, keep in mind three of those were at majors, so I mean he’s won rounds at all three majors he’s played at this year, that’s a good sign, best of five format,” Wertheim said.

“But the results at other tournaments haven’t quite been there.

“I’m here in New York right now. The US Open hype has started already. There are billboards that have his face on it.

“I mean this guy is already a bonafide star, and it’s going to be interesting to see sort of the combination; I think it’s the surface, the travel the pressure. I mean this is his rookie season.

“But it’s a little strange to be walking down the streets of New York and you’ve got all the faces of the US Open and here is this teenager who’s making his debut. That’s a lot of pressure.”

Fonseca will next play the Cincinnati Masters, which takes place from August 7 – 18.