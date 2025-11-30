Cameron Norrie has gotten engaged to his partner Louise Jacobi (Louise Jacobi's Instagram)

ATP Tour star Cameron Norrie, who is a former world No 8, has gotten engaged to his girlfriend of six years while on a safari holiday.

Norrie is ranked 27th in the world having accumulated a 34-26 record on the ATP Tour in 2025. The highlights of Norrie’s year were reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals and the final of the ATP 250 in Metz.

The 30-year-old Brit has won five ATP singles titles from the 16 finals he has reached, with his biggest triumph coming at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters. He reached his career-high ranking of eighth in September 2022.

Cameron Norrie gets engaged to long-time partner Louise Jacobi

Cameron Norrie’s partner, Louise Jacobi, has revealed that the pair have gotten engaged while on a safari trip in South Africa

Jacobi has previously admitted that she initially “just wasn’t interested” in Norrie

The fashion designer revealed that this changed, though, due to Norrie’s “persistence”

Norrie has been in a relationship with Louise Jacobi since 2019 after the pair met in New York, and they have lived together in Monte Carlo since 2022.

Jacobi, who is an American fashion and textile designer, shared the news of her engagement to Norrie on her Instagram account.

In the post, Jacobi shared photos of her hugging and kissing Norrie while wearing a ring, as well as images from a safari trip in South Africa.

“A special moment on our trip in South Africa,” Jacobi wrote.

“Cheers to a beautiful life together with my best friend (Note: real engagement ring to come).”

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter, the tennis stars who got engaged in December last year, congratulated Norrie and Jacobi in the comments.

“Ayeeeeeeeee congrats guys!!!! It’s that time of year,” de Minaur wrote.

“Omg! Congrats!!,” said Boulter.

Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa to a Scottish father and Welsh mother before moving to Auckland, New Zealand when he was three. He moved to London when he was 16.

What have Louise Jacobi and Cameron Norrie said about their relationship?

In a 2022 interview with the PA news agency, Jacobi admitted she initially “just wasn’t interested” in Norrie as she pointed to the complication of his unusual life of constant travel on the tennis tour.

She said, though, that she was won over by Norrie’s “persistence” and how he did “an amazing job at keeping in touch” when they were far apart in the early stages of the relationship.

Jacobi revealed that Norrie invited her to join him at the Vienna Open in 2019 after she lost her job when her employer went bankrupt.

“When he asked me, I thought, ‘I guess this guy doesn’t live a normal life, and it’s not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'” Jacobi explained.

“So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well.

“In some weird way, I was like, ‘Thank God I got laid off when I did’ because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit.”

Jacobi also described Norrie as “very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come.”

Norrie has revealed that he and Jacobi “get into arguments” when they cook.

“Louise always wants to follow recipes to the letter while I prefer to wing it and experiment a bit,” Norrie explained.

