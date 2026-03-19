Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are currently the “main rivalry” on the WTA Tour, but former player Andrea Petkovic believes women’s tennis could see a “four-player rivalry”.

The duo have met in three of the biggest finals in recent months as Rybakina beat Sabalenka at the WTA Finals last November and the Australian Open in January before the Belarusian hit back with victory in last week’s Indian Wells Open final.

The WTA 1000 final in California was a highly entertaining encounter as it went to three sets with Sabalenka saving a match point before winning to secure her 23rd career title.

Rybakina also had plenty of reason to celebrate despite finishing runner-up as she broke into the top two of the WTA Rankings for the first time in her career after the tournament and there is no doubt that the top two have separated themselves from the chasing pack.

Former world No 9 Petkovic told Tennis Channel: “Yes, I do think this is the main rivalry in women’s tennis right now. I think that’s what women’s tennis was lacking — those recurring matchups where the top players face each other over and over again in big finals.”

Unlike on the ATP Tour, where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominate the big titles, the women’s events are usually spread more evenly as four different women won Grand Slams last year, while seven players won WTA 1000 titles.

The German added: “That was the one thing we didn’t have. We had top players winning consistently, and fewer surprises — for example, all eight seeds making the quarter-finals at the Australian Open this year, which hadn’t happened in 16 years.

“But this is what we needed — a real, defining rivalry.”

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Swiatek has dropped to No 3 in the rankings as she is yet to win a singles title this year while Coco Gauff sits at No 4, but both have lacked consistency in recent months.

“I wouldn’t make it a direct comparison to Alcaraz vs Sinner, though,” Petkovic said. “I still think players like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and even Jessica Pegula can break through that rivalry more than others can on the men’s side.

“Part of that is the format – best-of-five sets in men’s tennis makes dominance more consistent. If the women played best-of-five, I think it might look different.”

She continued: “I would put Amanda Anisimova slightly behind them for now, because she still needs to develop her defensive game.” For the Dubai champion, age is against her. “Jessica Pegula is right there in terms of level, but she’s a little older — that’s probably why I’d leave her just outside that core group.

“For me, the dream scenario is a four-player rivalry – if everyone reaches their full potential. That would be my fantasy for women’s tennis.”