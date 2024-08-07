Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend ‘genuinely confused’ after huge Montreal line call error

Frances Tiafoe was on the wrong side of an incorrect line call in Montreal.

Frances Tiafoe was the victim of a massive line call error at the Canadian Open on Tuesday night – leaving partner Ayan Broomfield “genuinely confused” by the decision.

Tiafoe was beaten 6-4, 6-2 in his round one contest versus 15th seed Alejandro Tabilo in Montreal, though the scoreline itself did not tell the entire story.

Serving at 5-4, 30-30 down, the American was forced to replay a point against his Chilean opponent due to a technical error with the electronic line calling system.

However, hawkeye conclusively showed that Tabilo had hit a shot well out during the rally – with his backhand appearing to be eight centimetres past the baseline.

Despite umpire Mo Lahyani appearing to have been informed of this, the point was replayed – and the world No 27 proceeded to double fault before being broken for the first set.

He was unable to turn the match in his favour, winning just two more games after the call.

The controversial incident drew a strong reaction online, none more so than from Broomfield.

A tennis player herself, the Canadian asked someone to “please explain” why the point had not been awarded to Tiafoe.

ATP Tour News

The 8 men with the most Canadian Open titles: Rafael Nadal 2nd, Novak Djokovic 3rd

‘Shocked’ Denis Shapovalov calls for protection ‘from abusive fans’ after Washington default

She wrote: “Someone please explain to me how they didn’t give Frances this point when it was clearly stated that his opponent hit the ball out … genuinely confused.

“30-30, serving down 4-5. no player challenges, only electronic line calling. There was ELECTRONIC proof that he won the point.”

The incident will largely put the current line call system under further scrutiny, with dissatisfaction already high among tennis players after a spate of line call controversies.

Most notably, Tiafoe’s fellow American Coco Gauff was involved in controversies in her French Open semi-final in June, and her Olympic third round versus Donna Vekic last week.

After that incident, Gauff called for further video technology to be brought into tennis – a conversation that will likely only grow louder after this recent incident.

“I feel like in tennis, we should have a VAR system because these points are big deals,” said the WTA world No 2 in Paris.

“Usually, afterwards they apologize. It’s kind of frustrating when the sorry doesn’t help you once the match is over.”

Following his defeat, Tiafoe will look to bounce back at the Cincinnati Open next week – the second of two straight Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour.

Meanwhile, Tabilo will face Lorenzo Sonego in round two.

Read Next: Who is Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend? Ayan Broomfield model and tennis player