Frances Tiafoe has tipped Carlos Alcaraz to win more Grand Slams than Jannik Sinner, before adding that tennis ‘needs something new.’

The American is due to begin his US Open campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka, with a potential third-round clash with Holger Rune.

Tiafoe has reached the last eight or better on all of the last three editions of the New York Grand Slam, making the semi-finals in both 2022 and 2024.

During his pre-tournament press conference, the world No 17 was asked about the two US Open favourites – Sinner and Alcaraz.

“I have been asked that so many times, it’s a funny question, because I’m playing in real time. Yeah, why don’t you have 20? You have 20? I’m sitting here with zero,” remarked Tiafoe, when asked to predict who will win more Grand Slams.

“If I had to honestly do it, I’m taking Carlos [Alcaraz].

“I mean, all-court game. It’s very, very tight, but I’m still taking Carlos.

“As I first mentioned, they’re going to get interrupted. It just has to happen. I can’t see them playing the finals every week.

“We need something new. The game needs something new. I love those guys. Shout out to both those guys. We need something new.

“I really like how different they are. [Jannik] Sinner is ice cold. Carlos, I mean, has an unbelievable game, plays the crowd.

“They’re both moving incredibly. One guy hits the ball super hard, and the other guy plays an all-court game.

“Yeah, they produce insane matches. It’s been fun to watch and fun to see those guys grow and continue to play at the highest level.”

Tiafoe has faced both the world No 1 and world No 2, holding a 1-4 record against Sinner and a 1-2 record against Alcaraz.

Overall, the Spaniard and Italian have won all of the seven most recent Grand Slams.

At this year’s French Open, they contested the longest final in the tournament’s history – at five hours and 29 minutes – with a 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) victory in favour of the Spaniard, saving three championship points.

“There’s always been guys, quote unquote, that are gatekeepers of the tour. Those are the two guys doing it,” said Tiafoe.

“But ultimately, if you want to win one [a Grand Slam], you’ve got to beat those guys. Because it is what it is. Respect those guys. Incredible players. So young. They’re going to be at the top of the game for a while.

“We can’t be out there just putting them on a pedestal. We have to beat them if you want to do anything special.

“I have a ton of respect for those guys, but at the same time, if we link up in the draw, I feel I can beat them.”