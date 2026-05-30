Former British No 1 Kyle Edmund has had his say on whether or not Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam record is under threat.

When Pete Sampras lifted the 2002 US Open title, before retiring soon after, few would have predicted that anyone would exceed his 14 major titles.

Roger Federer was the first to overtake the American in 2009, and the Swiss went on to chalk up 20 majors in a glittering career.

His great rival, Rafael Nadal, pipped him on 22 Grand Slams, before Djokovic surpassed them all on 24. Now, the two dominant players are 23-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (seven slams) and 24-year-old Jannik Sinner (four slams).

They would have to win multiple majors for the best part of a decade to get near the Serbian, and after Sinner lost at the French Open and Alcaraz is missing Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to injury, is this a bridge too far?

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According to former world No 14 Edmund, he thinks Djokovic’s record is unlikely to be under threat but Alcaraz is more likely than Sinner to get close to 24.

When asked if Sinner or Alcaraz could reach Djokovic’s current slam tally, he said on the Business of Sport, “I would say no, that’s freakish, 24.

“But it feels like at the minute, there are only two of them that can win, so they are only taking off each other, rather than four people. So, in theory, there’s a good chance.

“I think it’s just going to keep racking up and up, get to double digits and then you start looking down the line more. Honestly I’ll don’t know, I’ll just go Alcaraz. The other thing is maybe physically, how long they can cope?”

Indeed, for the time being, only Alcaraz and Sinner are winning Grand Slams. But during Djokovic’s peak, he had to go through the likes of Federer, Nadal, and Andy Murray to come out on top.

At this year’s French Open, though, we will get a new first-time winner after big names tumbled in Paris this week. Incidentally, with the ATP Tour becoming increasingly physical, injuries could take their toll.

Regardless, Sinner will be favourite to win at Wimbledon, with Djokovic not far behind. The 39-year-old will be aiming for a record-tying eighth title in SW19, alongside Federer.

Whether he can make it to 25th is up in the air.

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