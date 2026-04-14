The entry lists for the French Open men’s and women’s singles have been revealed with a little over a month before the second Grand Slam of the year gets underway.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will be looking to retain their titles having defeated Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka at this venue 12 months ago but plenty of names will be hoping to disrupt their progress.

Novak Djokovic has been absent since his Australian Open final defeat to Alcaraz but is named on the entry list for Paris.

By contrast, French player Varvara Gracheva, currently ranked No.59 in the world, has been forced to withdraw due to injury. The Serbian has won the tournament three times, the lowest number of any of the slams.

Holger Rune also appears on the list as he recovers from an Achilles injury. He is due to play his comeback tournament next month.

Zhizhen Zhang and Thanasi Kokkinakis have benefited from the ATP’s protected rankings as both had long periods out with injury.

In the women’s draw, Gauff is looking to become a back-to-back champion and secure the third Grand Slam of her career. The main challenge to that looks to be Sabalenka who has never won the tournament.

Iga Swiatek, who won the tournament in three consecutive seasons before Gauff is back to try to retain her crowd and has been reicivnt ips from Rafa Nadal, a man who won 14 titles at the venue.

For players enter with rproecitr rankigns Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.85), Jil Teichmann (No.89), Danka Kovinic (No.95) and Anhelina Kalinina (No.96). World No 59 Varvara Gracheva has withdrawn through injury.

You can see the full draw for both the women’s singles and the men’s singles here.