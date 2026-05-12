The 2026 French Open won’t feature defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, but he is not the only high-profile player who won’t compete at Roland Garros this year with the list growing by the day.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has not lost in Paris since he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2023 semi-final as he defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2024 final and Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final.

But there will be no hat-trick of titles on the clay courts at Roland Garros as he sustained a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open and was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

So far, Alcaraz is the only seeded player to withdraw from the men’s entry list as he was due to be the No 2 seed behind Jannik Sinner.

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As things stand, Alexander Zverev will be seeded second, followed by Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton.

But the men’s draw will also not feature world No 50 Jack Draper, who is out with a knee injury he picked up in Barcelona while No 40 Holger Rune remains absent as he is still recovering from his ruptured Achilles injury.

ATP French Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida

(world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida Holger Rune (world No 40) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 40) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Jack Draper (world No 50) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi

(world No 50) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata

That list will no doubt continue to grow in the coming weeks, especially as there are question marks over the fitness of Taylor Fritz, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sebastian Korda and Kamil Majchrzak.

Three-time Roland Garros winner Djokovic should feature despite his lack of activity on clay so far this year as he played in only one match, suffering a second-round defeat in Rome.

WTA Italian Open withdrawal list

So far only two players’ names have officially been removed from the entry list and they are Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal.

Meanwhile, 2022 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova will also miss the clay-court major as she has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after missing three drug tests.

Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Francesca Jones

(world No 44) – replaced by Francesca Jones Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

(world No 56) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Varvara Gracheva (world No 61) – replaced Daria Snigur

But there are also doubts over the entries of several players as Amanda Anisimova has not played since the Miami Open in March due to a left wrist injury.

Emma Raducanu’s last event was the Indian Wells Open on 9 March as she withdrew from several tournaments, including the on-going Italian Open, due to post-viral illness.

World No 9 Victoria Mboko is another player who has had very limited time on clay as she also pulled out of Rome at the last minute, but she is due to play in the Internationaux de Strasbourg next week so should be ready for the French Open.