The second Grand Slam of the tennis year is just around the corner and the withdrawals will start to flow ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz is the headline name who has already confirmed he will not be defending his title in Paris, with the wrist injury he picked up at the Barcelona Open earlier this month ruling him out of contention.

The ranking points and prize money on offer in one of the four marquee events of the tennis year should ensure all the big names will play in Paris, but there could be a host of players who join Alcaraz on the sidelines.

Alcaraz news is a major blow

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz confirmed he is taking the next month off in a bid to give his wrist time to heal and the decision to pull out of the French Open early confirms he has a serious problem.

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If there was a hope he could play in Paris, Alcaraz would have delayed his announcement and given himself time to have a shot at playing, but he pulled the plug on his Roland Garros defence very quickly and that suggests the medical advice was clear.

He is due to play his first grass court event at The Queen’s Club in mid-June and if he also pulls out of that event, his hopes of playing at Wimbledon will also be in doubt.

Emma Raducanu’s big worry

British No 1 Emma Raducanu remains in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings despite only playing 14 matches in 2026 and losing seven of them.

The mystery around Raducanu’s continued absence from the game deepened when she pulled out of this week’s Madrid Open and confirmed the problem was the ongoing effects of a virus she picked up in February.

After former British No 1 Greg Rusedski suggested Raducanu flew to Madrid and hoped to play in that event before her withdrawal, she must be a major doubt for the French Open if she fails to appear in what may be her only warm-up event in Rome next month.

Novak Djokovic concerns

Novak Djokovic has not been seen in competitive action since he lost against Jack Draper at the Indian Wells Masters in early March and he confirmed earlier this month that he is still nursing an injury problem.

There have been suggestions that the 24-time Grand Slam-winning legend could skip the French Open and focus his attention on Wimbledon, but Carlos Alcaraz’s injury could open the door for Djokovic to make a charge in Paris.

Getting past Alcaraz and Sinner on a clay court in the space of three-days may be tough for a player who will be 39 by the end of the French Open, but it injury or illness downs Sinner now, Novak may feel he has a shot at glory in Paris.

Jack Draper’s problem

British No 1 Jack Draper has only played a handful of matches since losing against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon last year and he is now nursing a knee problem that kept him out of the Madrid Open.

His ranking is sliding, but health and fitness need to be the focus for Draper right now as his career is sliding by as he continues to miss big events.

He showed his clay court prowess last year by reaching the Madrid Open final and if he can get fit for Paris, he will fancy his chances. The trouble is, he can’t stay fit for long enough.

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Lois Boisson under pressure

French player Lois Boisson was an impressive semi-finalist at last year’s French Open, but she has been struggling with injuries over the last few months.

Ranked 361st in the world before the 2025 edition of Roland Garros, Boisson shot into the top 50 of the rankings after her incredible run in Paris and most of the points she has on her record come from that run at Roland Garros a year ago.

She returned to action at the Madrid Open, but was well beaten by Peyton Stearns and if she is not fit for Roland Garros, he WTA Ranking will fall off a cliff at the end of that tournament.

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