Novak Djokovic has downplayed his chances of success at the French Open after admitting he continues to deal with physical issues heading into Grand Slams.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old has acknowledged that this preparation for Roland Garros has been far from ideal, with the Serbian playing just three tournaments all season.

Djokovic made it to the final of the Australian Open, beating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-setter in the semi-finals, before losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

After winning two matches at Indian Wells in March, the 24-time major winner has played just once on the clay, losing to Dino Prizmic in his Rome opener.

Heading into the French Open, Djokovic’s chances of winning a fourth title in Paris have been given a boost following defending champion Alcaraz‘s injury withdrawal. But he himself has highlighted a litany of personal problems ahead of the tournament.

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Djokovic said that he is half a step slower these days, which is not surprising as he is knocking on the door of 40 in an ultra physical sport.

His lack of matches is a concern, as is the fact that his body appears to be failing him. But, this is the new normal for the veteran.

He told reporters, “It is frustrating. At the same time it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions. I see what I’m missing. Late half a step. I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level, and to be able to get far.

“It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest. I don’t recall the last time I had in the last couple of years a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with.

“I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then how it turns out on the court, that’s really unpredictable.”

Djokovic will be seeded third in Paris, behind world No 1 Sinner and second seed Alexander Zverev. He may fancy his chances in a one-off match against the pair but the hardest part may reaching the semi-finals and final.

One thing is certain, though. Never count Djokovic – who made the semi-finals last year – out.

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