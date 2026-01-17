Victoria Mboko was beaten in straight sets by Mirra Andreeva in the Adelaide International and now there are fitness fears ahead of the Australian Open.

It was an excellent week for 18-year-old as she defeated Australian Open champion Madison Keys during her run to the final, but then came up short as Andreeva “played such incredible tennis” to secure a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Of bigger concern for the Canadian, especially with the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park just around the corner, is her fitness as she required treatment during the second set.

During her post-match press conference at the WTA 500, Mboko – who also played with a heavily strapped right knee the whole week – explained why she took a medical timeout and also gave her feedback on the tournament.

THE MODERATOR: Vicky, so much to be proud of this week. Can you just share your thoughts on your run here in Adelaide.

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Yeah, well, I mean, of course today didn’t go my way. Mirra played such incredible tennis. Unfortunately, I didn’t really wake up feeling the best today. I feel like, looking back at this week, there’s so many positives I can take away. Especially the draw, getting to here, playing such great players, top-10 players, Grand Slam champions. I feel like there’s so much I can learn, and there’s so much I can be grateful for this week.

“For the start of the year I think, I mean, even finalist is not a horrible result. So I think we can only go up from here.”

WTA News

Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko’s prize money from Adelaide International

The 9 youngest women in Australian Open draw: Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and a 17-year-old star

THE MODERATOR: Questions, please.

Q. Can you take us through what was going through your body physically today, and when did you notice that things weren’t quite right and that you needed some medical intervention there?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Actually, before I went on court I wasn’t feeling the best. I really tried to push through in the beginning of the match. Mirra is pretty tough, has a lot of endurance, and she was really pushing me to my limits.

“But it happens. Not every day you’re going to feel great. I feel like I’ve also played a lot of long matches this week, and maybe my body just wasn’t really able to keep up with me for today. Hopefully I can rest up before the Australian Open, which is mainly what I want to do well in, so, yeah.”

Q. Do you feel like, today aside, that this is a rivalry where you guys are going to play a lot against each other over the next 10, 15 years plus, have a lot of great matches?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Yeah, I mean, she’s one of the youngest, she’s a year younger than me. I feel like we’re both at the very start of our careers.

“Mirra has been doing amazing, and seeing her progress has also been super fun to watch. She’s also one of my very close friends, so it’s also nice to have a friend with you on tour. I can definitely see her playing her in the future so many times. Hopefully maybe in a Grand Slam final. But, yeah, I mean, I always wish her the best, and vice versa, we always message each other. So I definitely can see playing her a lot more in the future.”

Q. Do you feel okay now, and are you worried that might impact what’s coming up for you in Melbourne?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Well, I’m just doing as much as I can for recovery right now, so that I can feel the best I can for Melbourne. I can only control the best I can how I’m doing. Right now I just want to recover well. I have a day off tomorrow, and then I start again on Monday. So we’ll see. I just want to try to be as ready as I possibly can on Monday.”

Q. How frustrating was that feeling for you today, just throughout the match, not physically being right? And, I guess, do you and your team review a match like this, or do you kind of just put it down to, I wasn’t feeling that great, and now let’s move on to the Australian Open?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Yeah, it doesn’t feel great not being able to give like your 100 percent, given how you’re feeling that day. Sometimes your body just doesn’t really allow you to give out, especially when you’re playing such intense matches like this.

“But I feel like this happens a lot, and I know I’m not the only one that has had this experience. I can just learn from this. Looking back at the week, it’s been a lot of positives to take away, and I don’t really want to make this a negative experience. But, then again, Mirra played really well, and I don’t want to ever take this one away from her. So, yeah, it’s been a good week.”

Q. There’s been a lot going on in Melbourne this week already with exhibition matches, a lot of hype for the Australian Open. What are the benefits of being out of the limelight and playing in Adelaide for you this week?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “I don’t really know, to be honest. This is my first time playing these kind of tournaments. This is my first time playing the Australian Open as well. Yeah, you see all those exhibition matches happening, and it looks a lot of fun, to be honest. I feel like I’m missing out a little bit.

“But, no, I had to focus on this week anyways. It’s just another tournament. I’m flying out later today, so I’ll get to practice on the site for the first time tomorrow, and having my first match on Monday. So it’s going to be a new experience for me.”

Q. Similar type of question. You had the United Cup last week, and then you had more matches in Adelaide this week. Is that the kind of preparation, are you happy with that preparation? And would you, do you think that that’s the sort of style of preparation you’ll look to do in future years for the Australian swing?

VICTORIA MBOKO: “Yeah, I mean, I like how it was, the format. I think starting United Cup was a very fun event, a team event. And then going into this, which is like a normal, actual tournament, tournament style of play.

So, yeah, I can’t complain with how things went. I generally like getting a lot of matches in before a really important tournament. I feel pretty content with how things went. Going into the Australian Open with a lot of matches under my belt feels pretty nice, and I guess it can give me a bit more confidence going into the tournament. So, yeah, I like how things went.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.