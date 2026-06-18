The All England Club has confirmed the final wildcards for the Wimbledon men’s entry list, but interestingly, they are still keeping one spot open on the women’s side with one Serena Williams apparently still undecided about playing in the singles.

Organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam announced the first batch of wildcards for the 2026 edition on 16 June with Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington Jones and Toby Samuel getting the nod in the men’s singles.

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska and six British players, namely Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu were handed places in the women’s main draw.

That left two spots up for grabs in the men’s draw with Nick Kyrgios, Gael Monfils and Dan Evans among the big-name players who were in the running.

But none of them will feature at Wimbledon 2026 unless they come via the qualifying tournament, as the final two spots have been allocated to British pair Harry Wendelken and Felix Gill.

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That decision has certainly sparked a debate about the decision not to hand Evans a spot as the former world No 21 will retire after the grass-court season.

The 36-year-old has slumped to No 244 in the ATP Rankings and he also missed out on a wildcard at this week’s Queen’s Club Championship, resulting in him stating: “It would have been a classy gesture to give me a wildcard, but obviously that was lacking on this occasion.”

As for the women’s draw, organisers certainly raised eyebrows when they kept one spot open when they announced the initial list and the fact that it remains unallocated after Wednesday’s big reveal will only lead to speculation that it is being reserved for 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams.

Tennis great Williams made her tennis comeback in the doubles at Queen’s Club last week, playing alongside Victoria Mboko.

The pair won their opening match, but were forced to withdraw ahead of their second-round appearance as Mboko suffered a serious knee injury during her singles campaign that ruled her out of Wimbledon.

Williams then paired up with Karolina Muchova at this week’s Berlin Open, but they lost in the first round.

The American has not played singles since losing in the third round of the 2022 US Open and she refused to give anything away when asked about getting a wildcard at Wimbledon earlier this week.

“Oh my Gosh, there’s some left? Would you be interested if I took it? You think I’m ready for singles. I need to go to work,” she said during a press conference in Berlin.

She later added: “That’s the question of the hour, right? I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Williams, of course, will feature at Wimbledon this year as she has been handed a doubles wildcard along with her sister Venus Williams.

Full List Of Wimbledon Wildcards

Men’s Singles

Grigor Dimitrov

Jacob Fearnley

Arthur Fery

Felix Gill

Jack Pinnington Jones

Toby Samuel

Stan Wawrinka

Harry Wendelken

Women’s Singles

Maja Chwalinska

Harriet Dart

Alicia Dudeney

Hannah Klugman

Mika Stojsavljevic

Katie Swan

Mimi Xu

TBC

Men’s Doubles

Alexander Bublik and Nick Kyrgios

Dan Evans and Henry Searle

Ben Jones and Joshua Paris

Johannus Monday and Harry Wendelken

David Stevenson and Marcus Willis

Women’s Doubles

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson

Madeleine Brooks and Amelia Rajecki

Jodie Burrage and Mika Stojsavljevic

Freya Christie and Eden Silva

Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden

Alicia Dudeney and Mimi Xu

Serena Williams and Venus Williams