Full Wimbledon wildcards list as organisers save singles spot for Serena Williams
The All England Club has confirmed the final wildcards for the Wimbledon men’s entry list, but interestingly, they are still keeping one spot open on the women’s side with one Serena Williams apparently still undecided about playing in the singles.
Organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam announced the first batch of wildcards for the 2026 edition on 16 June with Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington Jones and Toby Samuel getting the nod in the men’s singles.
French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska and six British players, namely Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu were handed places in the women’s main draw.
That left two spots up for grabs in the men’s draw with Nick Kyrgios, Gael Monfils and Dan Evans among the big-name players who were in the running.
But none of them will feature at Wimbledon 2026 unless they come via the qualifying tournament, as the final two spots have been allocated to British pair Harry Wendelken and Felix Gill.
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That decision has certainly sparked a debate about the decision not to hand Evans a spot as the former world No 21 will retire after the grass-court season.
The 36-year-old has slumped to No 244 in the ATP Rankings and he also missed out on a wildcard at this week’s Queen’s Club Championship, resulting in him stating: “It would have been a classy gesture to give me a wildcard, but obviously that was lacking on this occasion.”
As for the women’s draw, organisers certainly raised eyebrows when they kept one spot open when they announced the initial list and the fact that it remains unallocated after Wednesday’s big reveal will only lead to speculation that it is being reserved for 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams.
Tennis great Williams made her tennis comeback in the doubles at Queen’s Club last week, playing alongside Victoria Mboko.
The pair won their opening match, but were forced to withdraw ahead of their second-round appearance as Mboko suffered a serious knee injury during her singles campaign that ruled her out of Wimbledon.
Williams then paired up with Karolina Muchova at this week’s Berlin Open, but they lost in the first round.
The American has not played singles since losing in the third round of the 2022 US Open and she refused to give anything away when asked about getting a wildcard at Wimbledon earlier this week.
“Oh my Gosh, there’s some left? Would you be interested if I took it? You think I’m ready for singles. I need to go to work,” she said during a press conference in Berlin.
She later added: “That’s the question of the hour, right? I don’t know, I don’t know.”
Williams, of course, will feature at Wimbledon this year as she has been handed a doubles wildcard along with her sister Venus Williams.
Full List Of Wimbledon Wildcards
Men’s Singles
Grigor Dimitrov
Jacob Fearnley
Arthur Fery
Felix Gill
Jack Pinnington Jones
Toby Samuel
Stan Wawrinka
Harry Wendelken
Women’s Singles
Maja Chwalinska
Harriet Dart
Alicia Dudeney
Hannah Klugman
Mika Stojsavljevic
Katie Swan
Mimi Xu
TBC
Men’s Doubles
Alexander Bublik and Nick Kyrgios
Dan Evans and Henry Searle
Ben Jones and Joshua Paris
Johannus Monday and Harry Wendelken
David Stevenson and Marcus Willis
Women’s Doubles
Katie Boulter and Heather Watson
Madeleine Brooks and Amelia Rajecki
Jodie Burrage and Mika Stojsavljevic
Freya Christie and Eden Silva
Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden
Alicia Dudeney and Mimi Xu
Serena Williams and Venus Williams