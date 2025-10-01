Gael Monfils has announced he will call time on his glittering tennis career at the end of the 2026 season in a touching statement.

The Frenchman, who turned 39 last month, is a fan favourite for his thrilling playing style and likeable personality, and many regard him as one of the most entertaining players to watch in tennis history.

Monfils, who turned pro in 2004, became the oldest singles champion since the formation of the ATP Tour in 1990 when he won his 13th and most recent career title at the Auckland Open in January at the age of 38.

Here is every word of Monfils’ retirement statement, which he posted on social media this morning:

I held a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18.

Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I’d like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player.

The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career. Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season.

Mostly, I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I’d like to express it to so may people:

To my wife, Elina: my love, inspiration, and strength – and an exceptional player in her own right.

To my daughter Skai: for the profound love, meaning, and joy she has added to my days.

To my brother Daryl and my sisters Roddie and Maelie, for lifting me up during tough times and helping me celebrate the good ones.

To my best friends and loved ones, whose faces in the stands have always given me courage when it counted the most.

To my longtime agent Nicolas, whose support and friendship helped me reach the highest highs and ride out the lowest lows.

To my coaches and team members over the years, who believed in a lanky kid from Paris and who have helped nurture my talent in ways I could never have imagined.

To every person who ever cheered or shouted “Allez Gael!” in real life or at a TV screen: your energy and love are truly everything to me.

To the French Tennis Federation for their unwavering support since Day One.

To Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon, and Richard Gasquet, my three musketeers and best friends for life.

And most of all, to my parents: because all of this would have been impossible — unthinkable, even — without them.

Papa, mamam, look how far we’ve come.

While I came close, I never did win a grand slam during my career. I won’t pretend that I expect to do so during the next year. “You could have, you should have…”

As those who know me can attest, I’ve never thought this way, and frankly I’m far too old to start doing so now. Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets.

What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky.

I’ve had the chance to play during a golden age of tennis, alongside some of the greatest names in the history of our sport: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray. Even losing feels epic when you’re facing a legend (though I have to admit that the occasional wins were pretty euphoric, too).

An exciting new generation of players is already here, and I hope they’ll enjoy their time on the court as much as I have for the last two decades. At the risk of sounding like a dad – which I am – it really does go by so fast.

Besides “Lamonf”, I’ve been called “The Showman” over the course of my career, but I want you to know that it was never just a show put on for the crowd. What you see is joy, pure joy, spilling over.

My passion and enjoyment on the court are real, and their energy electrifies me at each and every match. I think what the audience experiences as a “show” is its current passing through all of them, and back into my playing. A complete circuit of thrill and delight.

When you love something so much, it never feels like a good time to say goodbye. But 40 will be the right time for me. Of course, winning one more title before I’m done would be truly incredible.

Truthfully though, my only real goal for the year ahead is simple: To enjoy every minute, and to play each match like it’s my last.

With love and thanks, Gael Monfils.

