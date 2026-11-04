Elina Svitolina’s emotional message to Gael Monfils has a different tone compared to her ‘brutal’ break-up post

Elina Svitolina came under fire for what some viewed as a ‘brutal’ break-up message to confirm the end of her marriage with Gael Monfils last month, but she has now posted a much more affectionate message to her former partner.

Svitolina stunned the tennis world when she announced the end of her relationship with French player Monfils, as she made it clear that it was her decision to terminate the marriage.

That message sparked a backlash and against the Ukrainian player, with Monfils eventually leaping to her defence as he posted a message urging critics not to lash out at his estranged wife.

Monfils announced his instant retirement from tennis after the shock split with his wife, but it seems the pair are now on more amicable terms.

On a day when Monfils said his farewell to his French tennis fans at the Paris Masters, Svitolina picked her moment to post an emotional message on her social media platform.

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“Gael, I’ve been lucky enough to know you since I was 14 years old. And the way our friendship started still makes me laugh,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I remember you in the cafeteria at Wimbledon, before the junior final, practising your winning dance moves. For about an hour and a half. In front of EVERYBODY. You were trying to decide which celebration you were going to do. This spin? That spin? Something else entirely? I remember looking at you thinking, “Oh my God, this guy is absolutely crazy.”

“But what struck me, even back then, was that there was nothing arrogant or cocky about it. It was just pure joy, confidence, and this incredible energy that you brought everywhere you went. And somehow, from that moment, we became really good friends.

“I’ve been a fan of your tennis, your passion, your creativity, and your ability to make people fall in love with the game. But more than anything, I’ve always been a fan of you as a person. Because you genuinely have one of the biggest and kindest hearts I’ve ever known.

“You have this beautiful ability to fall in love with life. With people, with ideas, with whatever new adventure catches your attention. I’ve seen Gaël the tennis player, Gaël the DJ, Gaël the magician, and God knows how many other versions of Gaël. But one thing has always remained the same: your passion for bringing joy to people.”

Svitlina also revealed the pair has spoken about his retirement, in a message that confirmed her affection for Monfils remains strong.

“I actually recorded a retirement video for you a few years ago. Apparently, you decided you weren’t quite done yet, so that video never saw the light of day. But there was a story I told in it that I want to share now, because to me, it says everything about who you are.

“Years ago, when I lived in LA, you came to visit, and we went to a public tennis court just to mess around, play some silly games, and have fun. At one point, you warned me, “Vika, be careful, it’s slippery back there.” And I confidently replied, “I don’t play that far back.” Naturally, about two minutes later, I slipped and fell. We were dying laughing.

“On the court next to us was an older gentleman practising alone with a ball machine. He clearly wasn’t enjoying our little circus and started yelling at us for being loud. We were confused and a little annoyed. We weren’t bothering anyone intentionally. We were just having fun.

“And then you did something I’ll never forget. Instead of arguing with him or getting defensive, you walked over and asked if he was okay. You offered to help him pick up his tennis balls. And then you started hitting with him. Just like that.

“Within minutes, this man who had been so upset with us was smiling, laughing, and enjoying himself. The entire atmosphere changed. And you didn’t do any of it because you wanted to prove a point. You weren’t trying to impress anyone. He didn’t even know who you were. You simply chose kindness.

“That moment has stayed with me all these years because, to me, that’s who Gaël Monfils really is. Someone who can change the energy of a room, a tennis court, or a person’s day simply by being himself.

“And when I see the enormous amount of love and appreciation you’re receiving from people around the world, I know exactly why. It’s not just because of the incredible shots, the impossible athleticism, the spectacular entertainment, or the unforgettable matches. It’s because you made people feel something.

“You gave people your passion, your attention, your joy, and your heart. And now the world is giving that love right back to you. Every bit of it is deserved.

“The tennis world is going to miss one of the greatest entertainers this sport has ever seen. And I will certainly miss watching you create your magic on the court. But what makes me happy is knowing that our friendship doesn’t end with your career. It just continues in a different chapter. And knowing you, I’m sure there will be another 15 versions of Gaël to come. 😂

“I’m so proud of you, my friend. Not only for the incredible career you’ve built, but for the person you’ve remained through all of it. As a player, a father, and a friend.

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She signed off her message with the following words: “The world loves you so much, Gaël. And so do I. Congratulations on an extraordinary career. There’s nobody quite like you. And there never will be. All my love, Vika.”

The words in this message may spark rumours that the couple could be reunited, after confirming they will always remain close to ensure their daughter Skai gets the best upbringing possible.

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