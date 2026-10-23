Gael Monfils defends Elina Svitolina from ‘venomous criticism’ in first statement since shock split

Elina Svitolina’s announcement that she and Gael Monfils would be splitting rocked the tennis world earlier this week.

The pair had been one of the tennis’ power couples, but the Ukrainian star issued a lengthy statement into why they would be splitting up.

It stunned fans and many of them turned sour after reports that their split was the reason Monfils decided not to play events in Lyon and Paris, thus ending his career months early.

Monfils has been silent on the matter since Svitolina’s announcement, but the toxic criticism for his ex-partner has now seen him wade in on the matter.

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In a lengthy Instagram post, Monfils wrote: “Over the years, Elina and I have taken great joy in sharing our story and our family with you all.

“We have also always shared our struggles as individuals. For me, a series of injuries and self-doubt that challenged me in new ways. For Elina, the destruction and suffering that have torn her country apart.

“Now, we are separating. And just as before, this is a struggle that we have decided, together, to share with the public.

“As anyone who has experienced the end of a relationship knows, it is not an easy thing to talk about. A separation is a minefield of messy, complicated feelings that Elina and I are both trying our best to navigate, and we are doing so with the great respect and love that we still, and will always, hold for each other.

“Even though she did not owe anyone an explanation, Elina chose to speak vulnerably and truthfully about her reasons for this decision. She did so in the best way she knew how. Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough, and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst.

“Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family. Though my heart hurts, I am forever grateful to her for her support and love over the years. When I was ready to quit tennis, she gave me the encouragement I needed to continue. And she is the person behind some of my life’s greatest victories: our daughter, Skaï being the greatest of all.

“While I am deeply grateful that the public feels so invested in my happiness, I have found the lack of grace and kindness shown towards Elina upsetting. While some may not understand her reasons, or agree with them, please remember that there is so much more that happens in a relationship behind the curtain that cannot be explained in a post.

“Elina has her battles to fight, just as I have mine. I respect her choices and reasons, and we will continue to support and care deeply about each other, especially as two people who share a child.

“As we move through this new chapter, I would ask everyone to remember that we are all just human beings: not Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, but Gaël and Elina. Imperfect, but trying our best.”

While Monfils’ ATP Tour career has been confirmed to be over, there is one more chance for fans to get a glimpse of him in action before 2026 finishes.

The Frenchman has been confirmed to play Stan Wawrinka’s final match in Switzerland this December, which will also feature Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

As for Svitolina, she has not played a competitive match since confirming her split from Monfils. She has, however, qualified to play the WTA Finals at the end of the year.

That tournament will begin on November 7th and will also feature Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova, and Karolin Muchova.