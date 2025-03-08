Tennis power couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently took part in a light-hearted off-court interview to reveal more about who made the first move and who said “I love you” first.

The two players started dating in 2019 and announced their engagement two years later before tying the knot on 16 July 2021.

The pair announced in May the following year that they were expecting their first child and Svitolina gave birth to a baby girl named Skai in October 2022.

They are one of the most-loved sporting couples on and off the court and earlier in the year the 38-year-old Monfils – a former world No 6 – was asked if he dreams about winning the Australian Open he replied: “Win? No! To be honest with you, it’s not even a dream to win the tournament. My dream is to be old with a lot of kids and to be healthy.”

He added: “I tell you my dream is to have an unbelievable family. Tennis is cool. Of course, you want a gold dream, whatever. But my dream is out there.”

Their amazing story apparently started with a text, but neither is keen to admit who sent the first text, although Monfils did take the “blame”.

In an amusing interview with the BNP Paribas Open social media account, they were asked “who made the first move” and here is how the conversation went.

Monfils: “It’s tricky, this one because I think I said I love first. But the first move is a little bit tricky to be honest because it’s about who sent the first text.”

Svitolina: “I didn’t send you any text (both laughing). What are you talking about. You text me in New York, you text me in Bejing. And in Paris.”

Monfils: “Not the first text.”

Svitolina: “But the first text exactly.”

Monfils: “Not the first text. Like, you know in a way that … Hey what’s up? (both laughing). So first of all, I never text you in New York.”

Svitolina: “You text me the picture.”

Monfils: “I didn’t text you the picture in New York, I didn’t.”

Svitolina: “But it was not me, 100%.”

Monfils: “Apparently, it’s me. I take it you know, happy wife, happy life. I take all the credit, and for guys who are watching us, never disagree with your wife. There are plenty battle that you can win. Tell her you say I love you first, tell her you didn’t text her first, make her happy.”

Svitolina: “Pick your battles, pick your fights (both laughing).”

The duo have enjoyed a rennainsance in recent years with Monfils becoming the oldest ATP Tour (since 1990) title champion when he won the Auckland Open at the start of 2025 while Svitolina has reached one Grand Slam semi-final and three quarter-finals since returning from maternity leave.



In an interview in May 2024, Svitolina explained why they have such a strong relationship.

“Well, for us there are no issues… I feel like it helps both of us to analyse and to help each other in tough moments,” the Ukrainian said.

“We’re used to it now. It’s been years that we had together, few years that we are married, as well.. When we have tough moments, we know what to say. We know also, you know, you start to know a person what we like, what we don’t like.

“I feel like for us it’s a perfect match (smiling) in a way. Because me, after losses I can be sometimes for a couple of days really moody and really difficult to handle (smiling). So he knows how to treat me and how to, you know, to comfort me.

“Also, you know, he’s very different. I let him also play video games to release all these negative things that sometimes he has after the losses, and sometimes media also pisses him off a bit (smiling).

“In a way I feel like we are used to it now and it helps us because we know how to support each other and we know what we’re going through.”