Gael Monfils’ shock decision explained by him being ‘so distraught’ after ‘sad’ Elina Svitolina split

A legendary tennis coach and ex-player thinks Gael Monfils’ unexpected retirement was a result of him being “so distraught” after his split from Elina Svitolina.

Last week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) added Monfils to its ‘retired’ list and confirmed the 40-year-old had removed himself from the sport’s anti-doping protocols.

Monfils’ decision means he is no longer eligible to enter professional tournaments, and he would need to undergo six months of out-of-competition anti-doping testing to return to competition.

The fan favourite has not commented on his apparent retirement, and it took many by surprise as he had previously shared his plan to end his career at this year’s Paris Masters, which will be held from 2 to 8 November.

Monfils, who would have received a wildcard for the Paris Masters, has been removed from the entry list, although tournament director Cedric Pioline has not closed the door on the Frenchman appearing at the event.

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The former world No 6 had also received a wildcard to compete at the ATP 250 event in Lyon this week, but organisers later confirmed he would not be playing due to “personal reasons.”

On Monday, Ukrainian WTA star Svitolina announced in an Instagram post that her marriage with Monfils would be ending, citing the impact of the war in her home country as a factor.

Svitolina and Monfils married in the summer of 2021 — and in late 2022, they welcomed a daughter named Skai.

Speaking on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast, former world No 4 Brad Gilbert addressed the “sad” news of Monfils and Svitolina’s separation.

“Well, obviously sad. Sad for anybody, any young couple that have something like this happen. Obviously they have a daughter,” said the American, who coached Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff and Andy Roddick.

“Gael was probably so distraught… his last two tournaments were both in France in Lyon and Paris, and he said, ‘that’s it, I’m pulling myself out of the drug protocol and I’m retiring.’

“Hopefully he can, on their own private terms, work this thing out.”

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