Gael Monfils vows to ‘tell everything’ in livestream after Elina Svitolina split

Gael Monfils has announced he will be doing a livestream on Twitch following the news of his separation from his wife Elina Svitolina.

Ukrainian Svitolina shocked the tennis world when she announced that after more than five years of marriage, her time with husband Monfils was coming to an end.

The 32-year-old cited the emotional scars of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February 2022, as part of the reason for her split with the Frenchman.

The world No 6 then felt the need to make another social media post “clarifying” her position, following a great deal of backlash against her.

Monfils then leapt to her defence, hitting out at the “venomous” abuse that had come her way. The 40-year-old has struck a conciliatory tone with his public statements but on Monday evening, he has promised to talk about his tennis “journey” and the end of his career.

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In an Instagram story, Monfils posted a graphic that said, “La Fin De Ma Carriere,” (The end of my career). The Frenchman, who resides in Monaco, will broadcast his Twitch stream from 6-8pm.

The post also reads, “When? Where? I’ll tell you everything. We’ll look back at my entire journey… be there.”

Monfils was scheduled to bring down his two-decade-long career at the Paris Masters next month but the news of his split reportedly hit him like a ‘ton of bricks’.

That is said to have led him to take himself off anti-doping protocols, meaning he cannot play professional tennis anymore. For one of the sport’s greatest ever showmen, this quiet exit does not seem fitting for the grand entertainer.

As it is, Monfils will end his impressive career with 13 ATP Tour titles and a career-high ranking of sixth. However, he will get an exit of sorts as the French star will play in a farewell exhibition for Stan Wawrinka, who is also retiring this year.

The 41-year-old will play alongside Monfils, Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the event in Geneva on 19 December.

Wawrinka said, “Roger said yes, as did Gael – who agreed immediately – and Andy, who confirmed he’ll be there.”

Until then, all eyes will be on what Monfils says on his Twitch livestream on Monday evening.

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