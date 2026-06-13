Garbine Muguruza shares what she’s heard about Carlos Alcaraz’s injury recently

Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury has left a gigantic hole in the ATP Tour and there is no real sign about when the Spaniard will return to tennis.

Alcaraz suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open and it forced him out of both the clay and grass court swings, with the World No. 2 set to miss Wimbledon.

The Spaniard’s withdrawal from Roland Garros left the Grand Slam wide open, which was only breached more by Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner’s early exits.

With no grass court swing either for Alcaraz, his next potential tournament could be the Canadian Open, which begins at the start of August.

Alcaraz’s compatriot, Garbine Muguruza, has shared an update on what she has heard about the star’s injury in recent weeks.

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Speaking to Eurosport, the Spaniard said: “I hope he’ll be ready for the American tour. Grass is a tricky surface for a comeback, so it’s not a bad thing. He seems to be recovering well, from what I hear, but we have to remain cautious.

“His injury is complex. The wrist is made up of small bones, so it has to be handled with extreme care. He needs to control his impatience and anxiety about when he’ll return.

“We players feel a lot of pressure to come back quickly, for fear of losing our place. He needs to be smart and take his time.”

With Alcaraz missing the grass court swing, there is a chance he could lose his World No. 2 status by the time he returns to tennis later this summer.

Alexander Zverev’s victory at Roland Garros earned him a whopping 2000 ranking points and he now sits 2770 points away from the World No. 2.

Alcaraz is set to lose 1300 points for missing Wimbledon and Zverev is set to play the Halle Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

Zverev was knocked out of the first round of Wimbledon last season, so he is not defending any ranking points. Should he go on a deep run at the Grand Slam, he will likely become the World No. 2.

However, Zverev has a poor record at Wimbledon so nothing is certain at this point. The German has only ever reached as far as the fourth round of the grass court Grand Slam.

Those came in 2017, 2021, and 2024, but Zverev could have a new-found confidence following his maiden Grand Slam victory. Boris Becker has named Zverev the favourite to win Wimbledon, although he will still have to deal with the likes of Djokovic and Sinner.