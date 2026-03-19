The Miami Open is officially underway, though not too many players have been able to step onto the court quite yet.

The opening stages of the combined ATP-WTA 1000 event have been heavily disrupted by rain, though there have still been plenty of key stories and headlines emerging from the event.

Here, we round up the biggest Miami Open headlines of the past 24 hours.

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Eala and Fonseca get Stadium treatment

Rising stars Alex Eala and Joao Fonseca are two of the hottest prospects in tennis, and they will headline Stadium court action at the Miami Open on Thursday.

A surprise semi-finalist last year, 31st seed Eala will face a tough round-two test against the experienced Laura Siegemund, after previously receiving a round-one bye.

The Filipina’s match is set to be the first on the main court and will be followed by Fonseca’s round-one match against Fabian Marozsan.

Fonseca impressed in Indian Wells last week, and if he beats Marozsan, he will face Carlos Alcaraz in round two.

Tennis greats Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek are also set to be in action as part of a crammed schedule, following rain delays on Wednesday.

Read More: Miami Open: Eala, Fonseca get top billing as Swiatek, Venus also feature on blockbuster day

Gauff defends Sabalenka after ‘ridiculous’ comments

World No 4 Coco Gauff has backed Aryna Sabalenka following the world No 1’s criticism of “ridiculous” comments made by Salah Tahlak, the Dubai Championships tournament director.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka heavily implied earlier this week that she would consider not returning to the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, after Tahlak’s previous claims that she and Iga Swiatek should be docked ranking points for withdrawing from the event.

After Sabalenka’s comments in her Miami Open pre-tournament press conference, reigning French Open champion Gauff — one of the Belarusian’s main rivals — revealed she was on the world No 1’s side.

The American has revealed she can “completely understand” Sabalenka’s frustration.

Read More: Coco Gauff backs Aryna Sabalenka after world No 1 slams ‘ridiculous’ comments from Dubai chief

Medvedev named ‘third-best’ player

In-form Daniil Medvedev has been named as the “number three player” in the world behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, ahead of the Miami Open.

After a challenging 2025 campaign, Medvedev has been in fine form this year, triumphing in Brisbane and Dubai before his run to the Indian Wells final.

The Russian handed Alcaraz his first defeat of the season in the last four, before then pushing world No 2 Sinner in the championship match.

Former ATP Tour star and Nothing Major co-host Sam Querrey has now stated that Medvedev is the closest rival to the ‘New 2’.

Read More: Daniil Medvedev named third-best player right now ahead of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev

ATP Miami Open predictions

The men’s singles draw at the Miami Open will officially get underway on Thursday, following the full-day cancellation of play on Wednesday.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner, both former Miami champions, are among the leading contenders for the title, but the likes of Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and reigning champion Jakub Mensik may fancy their chances as well.

Here, Tennis365 predicts who will take home the title from the prestigious Masters 1000 event.

Read Next: ATP Miami Open Predictions: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev continues resurgence