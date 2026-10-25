‘I was getting very upset’ – Elena Rybakina reacts after beating Leylah Fernandez in Ningbo Open final

Elena Rybakina says Ningbo is a “special place” after retaining her title at the WTA 500 event at Leylah Fernandez’s expense.

Rybakina’s impressive form began a year ago when she won the Ningbo Open, before qualifying for the WTA Finals and then conquering all before her at that season-ending tournament.

That was the catalyst for a 2026 campaign where she won the Australian Open and US Open and claimed the No 1 ranking, all for the first time.

The 27-year-old wasn’t at her best all week, but the Kazakhstani turned on the afterburners on Sunday to beat the in-form Fernandez 6-2, 6-2 in just 76 minutes.

Following her victory, she told reporters, “Very happy and definitely for me, Ningbo is already a special place. Last year, I started to play really well from this tournament and all the way, so hopefully it’s going to give me more motivation and more good energy to continue this season and start the next one.

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“I feel like I was getting better with each match this week and today it was a really solid performance from my side. I hope that next week I can continue as well.”

This was Rybakina’s fourth title of the season, the most of any player this year. Her title victory in the Chinese city took her win tally to 53 in 2026, ahead of Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula’s 50.

In her first 13 finals, Rybakina won four and lost nine but in the last two and a half years, it has been a different story. The world No 1 has since chalked up a finals record of 11-4, with the big-hitter managing her nerves better in the pressure moments.

On that change, Rybakina said, “I remember I was getting very upset, always losing in the finals and now it’s going my way. Of course, I cannot expect it all the time.

“The final is the final and there is an opponent who wants to win as much as you. I hope I can continue this way all the way till my career finishes. For now, it’s working and I’m really glad that it is going my way.”

Rybakina made it three wins in a row against Fernandez, who is finishing the season strongly after a final in Ningbo and winning the Singapore Open last month. She now leads their head-to-head 4-2.

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