Gilles Cevara, the ex-coach of Daniil Medvedev, has revealed that continuing to work with the Russian would have been a ‘risk’ for the future of both parties after a series of poor results and negative ‘energy.’

Just days after Medvedev was upset by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set thriller in the first round of the US Open, it was announced on social media that the former world No 1 and Cevara had split.

The pair had been working closely together since the summer of 2017.

Over that period, they had claimed the world No 1 ranking, a Grand Slam, six Masters 1000s, and a Nitto ATP Finals title.

“Results are the gauge of professional success—and even the measure of the player‑coach relationship in tennis,” began Cevara, in an exclusive interview with Tennis Majors.

“They hadn’t been satisfactory for some time. The question is why, and I’ve been thinking about it for a long time.

“After his first‑round loss at Wimbledon this year (to Benjamin Bonzi), I became certain that if results didn’t rebound during the summer, something needed to change.

“That ‘something’ was the energy around Daniil. So we needed to change the people involved.

“The ‘people’ concretely meant either me, or the fitness trainer Éric Hernandez, or both (Éric Hernandez also announced that the Medvedev project was ending for him). I kept thinking about it.

“I talked to Daniil after the US Open. He himself raised the idea: ‘After eight years, maybe it’s time for something different.’

“I said to him: ’Listen, that’s exactly what needs to happen in my opinion, because I don’t think I can continue to make you perform in the energy state we’re in right now. You need something new, something different, to transform.’”

Medvedev’s decline in results partially stems back to shortly after he lost the 2024 Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner from a two-set lead.

Since the 2023 edition of the Rome Masters, the Russian has failed to lift a title and has fallen outside of the world’s top 10 for the two time in more than 24 months – currently occupying the world No 13th position, but will fall further down to 17th.

This season, Medvedev claimed just one Grand Slam match victory (at the Australian Open).

It appears that it was Cevara who thought of the split ahead of his pupil, although both seemed to recognise the dire situation.

“I think I thought of it before him,” he added.

“I talked about it with his agent in Cincinnati. I was ready. In a frank assessment of the situation, I didn’t want to put Daniil in a corner—or myself.

“If I had asked him, ‘Do you think you can carry on like this?’ and he’d said ‘yes,’ that would have been a risk—a huge risk.

“We would only have had three months to validate that choice. You can keep working well while waiting for better results, of course.

“But starting a new season like that puts a sword of Damocles over your head—you have zero room for error.”

Whilst Cevara’s departure will be a major shift for the Medvedev team, it is not the first change that they have experienced in recent years.

In Feburary 2024, the Russian hired former world No 6 Gilles Simon as an additional coach to provide a greater technical lens, with Cevara seeking to travel less frequently.

“It’s more complicated [than the results],” added the long-time French coach. Results are only the visible part of a larger reality—his personal life, family, daily work, goals, team.

“In the visible realm, things started declining after Melbourne. But looking back, maybe it was already too late. Every attempt to revive things failed because the deeper causes had taken root. The energy and structure weakened.

“Working with Gilles Simon caused what I called ‘static,’ disruptions, and afterward we tried to restore things—but recovery was difficult. I’d even say it didn’t succeed.

“At that time, post‑Australia after Simon’s departure, we tried to rebuild and start from scratch.

“In tennis terms, it was all very sluggish. I’m not saying he’s playing great now, but he has resources.

“I believe with what he will put in place, his level can come back quickly. After Australia, we went into reconstruction.

“That phase dragged into the whole season—we never got back on the winning track.”

Medvedev will return to the tour at the ATP 250 event in Hangzhou.