Jannik Sinner was at his brilliant best to beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev back-to-back to retain his Wimbledon title.

But there is a gaping chasm left in men’s tennis courtesy of the injured Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has not played on the ATP Tour since suffering a wrist injury in mid-April at the Barcelona Open.

The seven-time major winner shocked fans when he pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon, and rumours are mounting that he may miss the US Open, too.

Not only does the 23-year-old arguably have the most exciting game on tour, but he is also a very likeable character, with a healthy dose of charisma.

And according to the co-host of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Caitlin Thompson, the sport is much worse off without the injured Alcaraz on our screens.

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Thompson, who is the founder of ‘Racquet Magazine’, feels that French Open winner and Wimbledon runner-up Zverev is a “major step down” from the former world No 1 and men’s tennis needs Alcaraz back and fast.

She said on the latest episode of the podcast, “I do think we have a major charisma problem on the men’s tour when Carlos Alcaraz is not playing tennis. Maybe it’s because I talk with more casual fans who are a little disappointed to see somebody like Alex Zverev, who’s a major step down.

“Although to your point, he played a great tournament, and he’s certainly improved. He’s hitting harder serves. He’s hitting more accurate serves.

He’s hitting harder forehands. He’s not as passive on point construction.

“But yeah, I mean, it’s not close, certainly in the charisma, but also in the skill set. So, you know, Alex Zverev getting through nobody seeded in the top 10 to get to the final was sort of like, ugh, this guy again?”

Stubbs, who is currently part of Serena Williams’ coaching team, was quick to sing the praises of Sinner, who now has five Grand Slams to his name.

The four-time doubles major winner believes the 24-year-old is an “incredible” player to watch and his shot making skills are “unbelievable”. But once again, Thompson was less enthusiastic.

Stubbs said on Sinner, “I mean, the guy is just phenomenal when he gets that first serve in the court. When he’s at his best, he’s just incredible to watch as a tennis player.

“The accuracy, I was sitting in the Last 8 Club members, so I was sitting with other tennis players, and we just marvel. We just go, ‘This is just ridiculous’. The shot making that he can produce is unbelievable.”

Thompson replied, “It’s optimised. It’s hard to get excited about it for me, but I’m glad he won. I was rooting for him. I’m glad that he repeated. But yeah, his style of play is optimised, is what I would say. I miss Carlos Alcaraz a lot.”

Stubbs conceded that point, before talking up the Italian again. For all of Sinner’s accomplishments, they would, arguably, be even more impressive if Alcaraz was on the other side of the net, or at least back fit again. However, his return date is far from certain.

READ MORE: ‘Carlos Alcaraz’s injury is hell for tennis – we’ve lost some of our magic’