Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic has defiantly claimed that Wimbledon is not the Serbian’s “last chance” to win a Grand Slam title.

World No 6 Djokovic is searching for what would be a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, with his current haul of 24 the most of any man in tennis history.

The 38-year-old is also looking to tie Roger Federer’s Open Era record of eight men’s singles titles at Wimbledon this fortnight, with seven titles at the All England Club to his name.

Djokovic last lifted the Wimbledon title in 2022, losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024, while his last Grand Slam title came at the 2023 US Open.

With the rise of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have lifted the last six Grand Slam titles between them, many have questioned if Djokovic can win a second major.

The Serbian has reached the semi-final of both the Australian Open and French Open this season, falling to world No 1 Sinner in straight sets at the latter.

However, many have claimed that Wimbledon represents his best chance of success, with the grass courts of the All England Club proving his happiest hunting ground in recent years.

Djokovic has reached the final of the tournament every year since 2018, while several of the ATP’s leading stars struggle on grass and are already out of this year’s tournament.

And, in an interview with Clay Tenis and RG Media, former world No 2 Ivanisevic claimed that Djokovic was his “favourite” to triumph at SW19.

He said: “I felt bad about that third set [against Sinner at the French Open] — he had 15-40, two set points, and didn’t do anything wrong.

“I’m not saying he’d have won if he took that set, and even if he did, Alcaraz was waiting. But here, I see his chance.

“Looking at the draw, I don’t think no one can beat Djokovic before the semis, and he’s never lost to Sinner here. OK, Australian Open and Roland Garros, but here Novak’s beaten him twice.

“In my view, Novak’s the favourite, no matter how sentimental that sounds. Alcaraz has beaten him twice, but last year Novak came after knee surgery, and in 2023 we all remember how close it was.

“Everyone says this is his last chance — I don’t agree. Plus, he’s the best grass-court player, experienced, he knows exactly what it takes here. It’ll be fascinating.”

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Talk recently has centred largely around Djokovic’s motivation, with the 38-year-old conceding at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon that this year could be his last appearance at both events.

However, in a separate interview released in June, the former world No 1 also claimed he wanted to compete at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, attempting to defend his title.

Having ended his coaching relationship with Djokovic last year, Ivanisevic is coaching fellow ATP Tour player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Asked about Djokovic’s LA Olympic dream, Ivanisevic claimed it was possible the Serb could compete for another three years – and again warned he would have more chances of Grand Slam success.

“The other day he and Tsitsipas practiced together. It was a joy to watch, especially now that I’m on the other side. When I was his coach, it was great, but you’re always focused — what will he say, what to look for,” added the Croat.

“Now I could just enjoy it. Such ease of movement, ease of play — the ball flies at 300 km/h thanks to his technique and timing. If you look at that, he can play until LA.

“Motivation is another matter — showing up, training — he’s 38. But here, he looks ready, playing well, I get the sense he sees his opportunity. He just has to manage the nerves — sometimes that… I won’t say it “eats him up,” but it affects his execution.

“And it’s not his last chance — he has a shot at the US Open too. In Melbourne this year — if he hadn’t gotten injured, no way Zverev beats him, and the final with Sinner would have been interesting.”

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon action on Saturday with a third-round clash against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

With fourth seed and world No 4 Jack Draper out, Djokovic is now the highest-ranked player left in his quarter of the draw.

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