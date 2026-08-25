Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has proclaimed that Alex Eala “does something nobody else does” as he discussed the Filipina star’s game.

Eala will partner Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open mixed doubles event, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday during the tournament’s ‘Fan Week.’

The duo will take on Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the opening round, and they could face Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic if they reach the quarter-finals.

Main draw singles action at Flushing Meadows will get underway on Sunday, and Eala is currently set to be seeded 17th.

World No 18 Eala holds a 8-2 record during the North American summer hard-court season so far.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski lauded Eala’s ability to take her return of serve so early.

“Eala — she takes the ball so early. So, you can talk in all the facets,” said the 1997 US Open finalist and former British No 1.

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“I’m talking about players who are like 10 to 20 in the world, we always know that the best are the fastest because they have more time, more options, but she does something nobody else does. She takes this return of serve so, so early.

“And I saw Rick Macci — who worked with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati — said, if you can get that serve technically good enough, she’s going to be number one, because she’s going to be able to get those first three strikes.

“My point is between the ears for the people who are like 20 to one, and also a little bit of tools here and there. Like, look at a guy like [Alex] De Minaur, who maximises, lightning fast speeds, but the mentality is just second to none.

“It’s hard to do what he’s doing week-in, week-out, because he’s got to grind for every point, there’s nothing cheap these days, even the men’s and women’s game.

“We’re seeing very, very few cheap points these days, it’s a lot of hard work, and to sustain that mentality is second to none.

“Look at Rafa [Nadal], probably the best mentally if you saw his documentary with his injury. So, I think all those little facets make great champions.”

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