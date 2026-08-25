Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has described Alex Eala as “special” and made a prediction about the Filipina star’s chances at the 2026 US Open.

Eala is currently projected to be seeded 17th at the US Open, having climbed to a career-high WTA ranking of world No 18 this week.

The 21-year-old’s run to the fourth round at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is the best Grand Slam result of her career to date.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski looked ahead to Eala’s campaign at the final major of the 2026 season.

“Well, I think she’ll sell out [crowds] like she did in Toronto,” said the former world No 4.

“I mean, how impressive was her result in Washington, the way she played? She was incredible.

“And then to bounce back and win two matches again; she won seven in a row and then lost in Toronto, she loses [in Cincinnati] to Anisimova in three sets — who last year made two major finals.

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“So, she’s on the cusp. She’s the first Filipina to make the fourth round of a major, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s in the quarters or semis. She’s that good. I think the mentality is second to none.

“I look between the ears, having coached and worked on tour in the men’s and the women’s, the most important [thing], cause everybody can play, but it’s a swagger, it’s the belief, it’s in between the ears, it’s the intensity.

“She goes tick, tick, tick, tick, tick in all boxes. I mean, she must be a dream to work with, so as a coach and as somebody who watches, she is special, and I think she could have a deep run, and I would be surprised if she doesn’t get into the quarters. She’s that good.

“I think she loves the big stage, there’s certain players who love walking on Arthur Ashe stadium, who like to play on the big stadiums, who want to be on the big stadiums.

“That’s what I feel with Eala — that she wants to be there, and she will get her success because of all the work she does.”

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