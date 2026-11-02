Greg Rusedski makes ‘brutal’ Novak Djokovic prediction as ATP Finals hopes hang in balance

Greg Rusedski is not ruling out Novak Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals, but his “brutal” Paris Masters draw will not make his task any easier.

Djokovic looked primed to secure a spot in the season-ending event in Turin after his remarkable China Open triumph in September, but early defeats in Shanghai and Basel have hurt his qualification chances.

Heading into the final Masters 1000 of the year, Djokovic is 11th in the Race on 2,900 points, Alex De Minaur is one spot ahead of him on 3,170 points and Rafael Jodar currently occupies the last qualification position on 3,194 points.

Frances Tiafoe is not too far ahead on 3,390 points but the American may just have done enough to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career.

Djokovic will likely need to win the Paris Masters for a record-extending eighth time to qualify for the season finale, but his path to the title is not easy, far from it.

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Indeed, he starts against Basel Open champion Valentin Vacherot in round one and then could face world No 20 Luciano Darderi in round two.

Eighth seed De Minaur could be lurking in round three in a potential winner-takes-all clash, and then world No 1 Alexander Zverev may be his opponent in the quarter-finals.

Former world No 4 Rusedski thinks the court conditions may help the 39-year-old but thinks De Minaur or Jodar may be more likely to make the ATP Finals instead.

He said on Off Court with Greg Rusedski, “He’s not going to go as an alternate [to the ATP Finals]. I’d be very surprised if Novak does that. But as I said in our previous podcast, it’s all going to come down to Paris.

“The thing for Novak is Paris is usually historically a little bit quicker than most surfaces, and he’s going to try to up his game, but he’s in a brutal section.

“I mean, the section Djokovic is in to try to make that… that’s what makes Paris so exciting because when the race is still on, and there are still places available, the last Masters series of the year usually decides who goes and who doesn’t.

“And there are some packed sections in that draw. I can’t wait for it. I still think Novak has a shot, but you’re looking at it most likely going to come down to De Minaur and Jodar, who are going to be the ones to get the last slot in there.

“But Djokovic, to me, has to win the title. But every time we say he can’t do something, he usually does. So don’t discount him.”

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