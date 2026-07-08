Greg Rusedski believes Karolina Muchova has “no weaknesses” ahead of her Wimbledon quarter-final clash with Coco Gauff.

The Czech was arguably the underdog coming into her quarter-final tie after Naomi Osaka’s stunning straight-set win over world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round.

However, the Japanese could not replicate that display, and the 29-year-old took full advantage to win 7-6 (4) 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.

The former French Open finalist’s all-court game proved too much for the four-time major winner, and now she will prepare for a last-four clash with Gauff.

The American leads their head-to-head 6-1 but Muchova did win their last meeting in three sets on the clay of Stuttgart earlier this year. Former British No 1 Rusedski thinks this is a 50/50 match but saved extra glowing praise for the 29-year-old.

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He said on the latest episode of Off Court, “I know her game quite well. I know the coach very well, Sven Groeneveld, my best man, who coached me for four years, he’s done a fabulous job with her.

“She is feeling confident. We thought it was going to be the French Open where she had a deep run and let’s not forget, she not the lead-in event coming into the championships.

“She is on a roll right now. To beat Osaka, the way Osaka disposed of Sabalenka was impressive to do it today in straight sets.

“From my point of view, this is a difficult one to call. Osaka was my pick after the last few matches and Muchova is the most complete player on the WTA Tour, there’s no weaknesses.

“And the mindset is coming across. She must think to herself, ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for me to be back in a slam’.”

Going by the WTA leaderboard, Muchova is 58th in the world for the percentage of first return points won, 74th for return games won, 12th for service games won, and 22nd for aces.

But the fact that she is comfortable off both wings, is adept at the net and on the transition, is competent with her slice, and makes the game look easy adds credence to Rusedski‘s view.

The former world No 8 has now reached all the semi-final stage at all four Grand Slams and now she will be dreaming of lifting her first major trophy in a few days time.

Rusedski described Wimbledon as the “holy grail” of tennis but whether or not this quest will end in silverware remains to be seen.

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