Greg Rusedski states if Jannik Sinner can still win the Australian Open despite his injury issues

Jannik Sinner is widely expected to return to action in time for the 2027 Australian Open after missing the entire second half of the 2026 season.

A knee injury has kept Sinner out action since the Wimbledon final, with the Italian missing the likes of the US Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the Shanghai Masters.

There will inevitably be major question marks over Sinner when he returns to the Australian Open after such a long time out, in a similar way to Carlos Alcaraz’s run at the US Open this year.

Alcaraz played his first tournament in four and a half months at Flushing Meadows, and many were impressed that he managed to reach the last eight of the Grand Slam.

Despite Sinner’s inactivity from tennis, Greg Rusedski has still tipped the current world No 1 to win the championships in Melbourne.

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Speaking on Off Court with Greg, Rusedski said: “[Andre] Agassi multiple times just used the off-season, showed up to Australia and just went on and won the title. [Roger] Federer has done it. It’s like walking for these guys. You tell me Sinner’s going to forget how to hit a tennis ball?

“I mean, the guy’s unbelievable. If he’s fit and he’s hungry and he can get in enough time, greatness always rises to the top. And the guy’s focus and intensity is out of this world.

“I saw someone comparing him to the way Agassi used to hit the ball with an intensity and a ferocity, but with a just more focused mindset week in week out.

“So, I’m not worried about Jannik. If Jannik’s healthy, ready to go, he’s ready to win no matter where he plays. He’s that good.”

Sinner has an excellent record at the Australian Open, so the stats back up what Rusedski is predicting about the Italian.

Jannik Sinner’s record at the Australian Open

2020: Second round

2021: First round

2022: Quarter final

2023: Fourth round

2024: W

2025: W

2026: Semi final

He claimed the title in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025 and he reached the semifinals in the 2026 season, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic.

He currently holds a 27-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open, which equates to an 84% win rate, making the tournament his second-best performing Grand Slam, behind Wimbledon.

He will enter the 2027 tournament as the second seed at the Grand Slam no matter what happens between now and the event, despite his extended absence from the sport.

That is is testament to the sheer amount of ranking points he’s racked up over the past two seasons.