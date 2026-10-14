Greg Rusedski outlines plan to coach again after offering to work with Alex Eala

Greg Rusedski has made no secret about wanting to work with Alex Eala on her serve.

The British icon was a big server in his playing days and plenty has been made about the Filipina star’s biggest weakness in her rise up the WTA Tour.

On his podcast, Off Court with Greg, Rusedski said he would absolutely love to work with Eala on her serve once she finished her 2026 season.

“I’d love to have a crack at it,” said Rusedski. “I don’t know if I’d ever be invited to do so. But during the offseason, that would be something I would be very interested in doing because if she gets the serve, it just opens up everything.”

Rusedski has previously worked with the likes of Kyle Edmund, Victoria Azarenka, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and now he has outlined what needs to happen for him to become a tennis coach again.

Speaking on commentary duties for Tommy Paul vs Valentin Vacherot’s match at the Shanghai Masters on Sky Sports Tennis, Rusedski was asked by Nick Lester if he’d still like to coach.

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“If the right opportunity comes up. It has to be the right player. If I can make the difference and it depends on the players’ attitude and effort,” said Rusedski.

“That’s Brad Stine’s [Tommy Paul’s coach] most important one. I saw him on a podcast. He said: ‘A and E: attitude and effort.’ They’re a must. If you don’t even have that, don’t even give me a call. And then Brad Gilbert also talked about being on time with those two factors.

“Brad’s one of the best in the business. Spending so much time with Jim Courier when he was world No 1, as well as working with Tommy Paul, he’s a guy you’ve got to give a lot of respect to, what he’s done in coaching.”

It is currently unclear whether Eala is looking to work with anyone other than her current coach, Joan Bosch, but it is clear that her serve is her biggest weakness.

Plenty of tennis pundits have implored the star to improve her serve, including Grand Slam champion and coach Rennae Stubbs.

Speaking on her podcast, the Australian said: “Eala’s serve will never win her a Grand Slam. I know people could say the same about Angie Kerber, but I feel that’s what’s holding Eala back.”

Perhaps Rusedski could be the man to unlock the star’s serving potential? If that does happen, she could truly take the WTA Tour by storm in 2027.