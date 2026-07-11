Greg Rusedski has made his prediction for the 2026 Wimbledon men’s singles final between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner, backing the Italian to retain his title in what he expects to be a ‘battle’ between the world’s top two players.

The Italian is the defending champion at the All England Club and has enjoyed a mixed route to this year’s final.

Sinner opened his campaign with a hard-fought five-set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic, but has not dropped a set since.

Despite losing only two sets throughout the tournament, his level during the opening rounds was some way below the sensational standard he produced at Wimbledon 12 months ago.

However, against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, Sinner returned to his brilliant best, producing a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory without facing a single break point.

It was also his sixth win over Djokovic in their last seven meetings, further underlining the Italian’s dominance in one of tennis’ biggest rivalries.

Meanwhile, Zverev arrives fresh from capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open after previously losing his first three major finals.

Like Sinner, the German has dropped just two sets en route to the final – against Alexander Blockx in the first round and Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Zverev then defeated home favourite Arthur Fery 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals to become the oldest player in the Open Era to reach the men’s singles final at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Rusedski – the former British No 1 – believes Sinner will ultimately prove too strong, though he expects Zverev to make the final highly competitive.

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“I think Sinner, I’m going to pick to win,” he said during an episode of the Off Court with Greg podcast.

“I said from the start, and especially after Djokovic got tired, I’m super impressed with him.

“Sinner’s won something like nine in a row (against Zverev). I mean, it’s an incredible record, but I don’t think it’s straight sets.

“I think Sasha comes out in battles. I was impressed. I think he gets at least a set, I hope he gets two and I hope it goes the distance. I want to see a classic.

“If both men play their best tennis, we go the distance. Zverev’s got to come in aggressive, he’s got to believe, but Sinner for me to win the title.”

The head-to-head between the pair stands at 10-4 in Sinner’s favour, with the Italian having won each of their last nine meetings.

Their most recent encounter came in the final of this year’s Madrid Open, where Sinner cruised to a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The pair have never met on grass, while Zverev’s last victory over Sinner came in four sets at the 2022 US Open.

Sinner is chasing a fifth Grand Slam singles title and a second Wimbledon crown after defeating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in last year’s final.