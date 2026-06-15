Greg Rusedski says if Nick Kyrgios deserves a wildcard for Wimbledon this year

Nick Kyrgios is remarkably back in action on the ATP Tour and many are questioning whether the Australian will be given a wildcard for Wimbledon.

The star had not played on the ATP Tour since the beginning of the year, when he played at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open on home soil.

Kyrgios received wildcards in Stuttgart and Halle on the grass and his level has surprised fans considering his lack of ATP-level action over the past few months.

Despite Kyrgios’ successful return to the sport, Rusedski believes giving him a Wimbledon wildcard into the main draw might be a step too far for the Aussie.

Speaking on his podcast, Off Court with Greg, the British icon said: “Nick Kyrgios got a wild card as well and and the big debate right now is: ‘Will he get a wild card in the main draw, qualies or will they say no to him?’

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“That’s where Mr. [Tim] Henman has a little bit of a job to decide what does he do. I’m not so sure he deserves the main draw wild card, qualies I think would probably be more sufficed but I’m glad I don’t have to make the decision.”

Kyrgios returned to action at the Stuttgart Open and Rusedski was impressed by the level of the Australian, as he defeated Corentin Moutet in straight sets in the first round.

“He served 84% first serves and he still got one of the best serves in the business. unbelievable feel and hands,” said the former British No. 1.

“But the question, does he have enough reps and he’s he physically strong enough for three out of five sets? Because it’s one thing to play two out of three sets, it’s another thing to play three out of five sets.

“He’s still a big draw card in the men’s game, just because of the controversies,” said Rudeski. “But has he done enough work? And that’s where Wimbledon’s going to have to make a difficult decision.

“I’m kind of favouring that he’ll probably get it in qualies, I’d be surprised if he got a main draw wild card, but he’s still one of the biggest draws in men’s tennis.”

Kyrgios is set to continue his preparations for a potential Wimbledon appearance at the Halle Open, where he’s been drawn against Ben Shelton in the first round.

The Australian is also set to play doubles alongside Mattia Bellucci and the pair will play the all-American duo of Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien in round one.