Greg Rusedski believes that Carlos Alcaraz has ‘played a little bit too much tennis’, with the Brit attributing burnout to the world No 1’s recent losses.

Alcaraz suffered a shock 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 loss to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open after the Spaniard seemed – at times – out of ideas against the American.

The six-time Grand Slam champion also lost his first match against Daniil Medvedev in five encounters in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters.

Prior to the first Masters 1000 tournament of the season, Alcaraz was unbeaten this season after having won the Australian Open and the ATP 500 in Rotterdam – collecting 16 consecutive match victories.

“I think with Alcaraz, he’s played a little bit too much tennis,” analysed Rusedski during the Off-Court with Greg podcast.

“You look at the end of the season, he didn’t really have an offseason.

“He played a lot of exhibitions in America, he went to the one in Korea before the Australian Open, then he played in Doha as well.

“So he’s played all the way from the end of the year, finishing number one, to continuing on the merry-go-round.

“And when you play too much tennis, I hate to say it, but you get a little stale, you get a little bit bored, it’s difficult being week in, week out on the road.”

Indeed, Alcaraz’s final professional match of the 2025 season was a showpiece clash against Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals, which took place on November 16.

Just three weeks later, he was back on court to face Frances Tiafoe and Joao Fonseca during the Marlins’ Park exhibition.

On January 10, the Spaniard stepped onto court against world No 2 Sinner in Korea for the Hyundai Card Super Match.

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Rusedski thinks that Alcaraz should enter fewer events and exhibitions, emulating the calendar followed by the likes of Roger Federer.

“That’s where Federer was a maestro,” he added.

“That’s why he had such a long career and had so much dominance. He’d only played 12 events, and then he’d win seven of them, and he’d be fresh every event he played.

“For me, Alcaraz has played a few too many exhibitions. I know people put messages in, oh, it’s all about February, it’s not about those exhibitions in December.

“But you need to find periods where you recharge your battery, and no matter how great you are, it’s difficult.

“If you drop by 2–3%, you get into the pack, and guys like Fils, even though he beat him quite easily in Doha, can get in the mix.

“Then you get Medvedev, who beat him in Indian Wells, and then this week, Korda played magnificently, but he was just not sharp enough at the very biggest moments, and it’s those small percentages.

Alcaraz will begin his clay-court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which takes place from April 5 – 12.

The Spaniard won his first match in Monaco at last year’s edition, going on to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Overall, Alcaraz will defend 4330 ranking points across Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and the French Open.

Meanwhile, Sinner will seek to defend 1950 points – having only played two clay-court events.

Despite the recent losses, the former British No 1 isn’t worried for the Spaniard’s chances heading into the most crucial part of the season.

“Am I worried about him? None whatsoever,” Rusedski summarised.

“There’s not a worry for me. He’s going to take some time off, he’s going to be ready to go, and for these big boys, it’s all about winning the four majors.

“So he’s won the first one, he’s still on for the calendar slam, and he wants to defend that, and so I have no worry.”