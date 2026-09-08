Alex Eala has become one of the most in-form players in tennis, but it’s quite clear to see that her serve is her weakness.

The star serve significantly slower than the rest of the WTA Tour and she often has to rely on her return of serve to get her out of jail in matches.

In a recent episode of Off Court with Greg, Greg Rusedski extended an invite to Eala to work together on her serve.

“If I’m looking at her serve, I think her elbow position and throwing position need to get better, as well as the way she starts the motion, because there’s not enough tilt, in my opinion, especially with the front shoulder and the back shoulder,” said Rusedski about Eala’s serve.

“So it’s too square. And when you’re square, it’s really hard. You’d never throw a ball like that. For me, that’s the first thing I’d work on, because if you can change that angle, which isn’t that difficult a thing to do, but it’s making it a habit that takes a little bit longer, then she can use the explosiveness of the elbow to throw and loosen up the wrist on the serve, which would definitely get her a few MPH.

“I’d love to have a crack at it. I don’t know if I’d ever be invited to do so. But during the offseason, that would be something I would be very interested in doing because if she gets the serve, it just opens up everything.”

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Eala currently works with Joan Bosch, whom she met at the Rafael Nadal Academy, although she has also been training recently with Toni Nadal.

Rusedski has a certain pedigree as a tennis coach too, having worked with some of the brightest stars in the game since he retired from the sport in the mid-2000s.

Between 2007 and 2016, Rusedski was as a development coach for the Lawn Tennis Association. From there, he would transition into the Great Britain Junior Davis Cup captain.

It was there he worked with Kyle Edmund, and he would go on to become a travelling coach with the British star sporadically throughout his career.

Rusedski also worked with other British stars, including Heather Watson and Johanna Konta, although he was not with either for an extended period time.

He also enjoyed a very short period of time with Victoria Azarenka between between July and September 2024, where he was enlisted to help the star on the grass.

This year, Rusedski also enjoyed a short spell with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard following his split with Francisco Roig.