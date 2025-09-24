Grigor Dimitrov has suffered yet another setback in his comeback from a pectoral injury, with his latest tournament withdrawal confirmed just days after splitting with long-time coach Jamie Delgado.

World No 28 Dimitrov has not played since his heartbreaking retirement at Wimbledon, where the Bulgarian was leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the fourth round before sustaining the sudden pectoral injury that forced him to call it quits.

It was the fifth straight Grand Slam tournament where the former world No 3 was forced to retire due to an injury, and, following his most serious injury to date, the 34-year-old has not played since Wimbledon — with his streak of 58 consecutive major appearances ending after his US Open absence.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Dimitrov had split with longtime coach Delgado, following an initially successful partnership that saw the Bulgarian return to the top 10 and win his first title in over six years at the 2024 Brisbane International.

“After a few years and great achievements together, Jamie Delgado and I have decided to part ways amicably,” wrote Dimitrov.

“I wish him the best in his future endeavours. I’m excited to start fresh after this time I’ve dedicated fully to my recovery. I’m looking forward to coming back to play soon.”

However, the 34-year-old’s latest setback in his comeback from the pectoral issue has now been confirmed, with Dimitrov officially withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Action in Shanghai, the penultimate Masters 1000 event of 2025, begins next week, and it was initially thought that this was where the former world No 3 would be able to end his near-three-month absence from the game.

However, he now joins a high-profile withdrawal list from the event which includes Jack Draper, Tommy Paul, and Arthur Fils, all of whom would have been seeded in the event alongside Dimitrov — and who are also dealing with long-term injury concerns.

Having reached the fourth round of the prestigious event in 2024, the Bulgarian will drop 100 ranking points, and looks set to drop back outside the top 30 of the ATP Rankings.

All eyes will now be on when Dimitrov attempts to return to court in 2025, or if he decides to prioritise his long-term recovery and instead sit out the rest of the season, and focus on preparing for 2026.

