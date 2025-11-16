Gymshark Black Friday 2025 has huge discounts on tennis shorts, joggers and bags

Gymshark has launched a 2025 Black Friday sale and it is great news for tennis fans because shorts, sweatpants, jogging pants and sport bags are all up to half price.

The gym brand, most famous for teaming up with weight lifters and fitness influencers for its gym gear collaborations, is also a popular option for tennis players because of its quality tennis-style shorts and joggers that allow easy movement on court without getting too hot.

Gymshark is a popular brand and the website temporarily crashed as fans flocked to the Black Friday sale, which includes shorts from just £14, including ‘two in one’ shorts that match the functionality of a tennis skirt with the coverage and comfort of shorts, including handy pockets for tennis balls.

The sale includes leggings from £16 and joggers from £18 for tennis on colder days, while t-shirts, hoodies and tennis-style dresses are also included in the discounts.

Tennis accessories such as sports bottles and insulated bottles, as well as post-game coffee cups are also on sale in the Black Friday sale on site. You can see the deals on the Gymshark website here.

Tennis fans will also be able to buy Gymshark bags in the sale. The bags are considered some of the best on the market and include backpacks and holdalls that feature separate areas for things like dirty shoes and wet towels, allowing clean clothes and equipment to be packed separately.

Bags start from £28 for small backpacks and holdalls, while duffel bags and larger holdalls start from as little as £25 in the Gymshark Black Friday sale.

The brand says: “Gymshark, the global fitness apparel brand, is kicking off its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale from 16th November to 1st December 2025, offering fans and fitness enthusiasts some of the biggest savings of the year.

“Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off everything sitewide, including Gymshark’s most-loved collections and performance essentials.”

Gymshark is not the only brand to launch a Black Friday sale early. Black Friday falls on 28 November but tennis brand Wilson has also launched deals early in the run-up to the day itself.